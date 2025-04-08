Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: Major Announcements for Law and Order and Good Governance

Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the budget for the financial year 2025–26 in the Assembly. This is the second full budget of the Bhajanlal-led government. The state government has made several important announcements in the fields of law enforcement and governance, with the goal of improving safety and administrative capabilities across Rajasthan.

Key Announcements for Law and Order and Governance

Rajasthan Civil Security Act

Under this new act, the state will strengthen its monitoring and security systems to improve civil safety.

Strengthening the Police Force

In the next two years, the police department will receive 1,000 new patrol vehicles, and 3,500 new posts will be created to bolster law enforcement.

Establishment of Cybersecurity Center

On the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, a Sardar Patel Centre for Cyber Control and War Room will be established at the police headquarters, with an allocation of ₹350 crore.

Judicial Process Reforms

400 video conferencing nodes will be set up to allow undertrial prisoners to attend hearings virtually, speeding up judicial proceedings.

Communication Control in Prisons

To block illegal mobile signals, the T-HCBS system will be installed in seven central jails.

Minimum Wages for Prisoners

Convicted inmates will now be eligible for minimum wages, aiding in their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Expansion of Police Administration

New offices of Additional Superintendent of Police will be established in Shahpura (Jaipur) and Reengus (Sikar). Offices of Deputy Superintendent of Police will be set up in Raipur-Bewar and Khatushyamji (Sikar).

Cyber Police Stations

Eight new cyber police stations will be established across the state to tackle the rising threat of cybercrime.

Atal Gyan Kendras

Atal Knowledge Centers will be set up in panchayat headquarters with populations over 3,000, promoting digital literacy and access to information in rural areas.

Ambedkar Institute for Constitutional Studies and Research

This institute will be set up to promote the study and research of the Indian Constitution.

Tablet Distribution for Digitization

₹250 crore has been allocated to distribute tablets to government officials and employees, encouraging digital transformation and paperless governance.

Implementation of RajNET 2.0

A modern RajNET 2.0 system will be implemented at a cost of ₹400 crore to improve transparency and efficiency in government operations.

MLA Public Hearing Centers

Each assembly constituency will have a Legislator Public Hearing Center for swift and effective grievance redressal.

Offices in New Districts

₹1,000 crore has been allocated for the establishment of district-level offices in 8 newly formed districts, aimed at improving access and quality of administrative services.

Other Key Provisions

A Disaster Recovery Data Center will be opened in Jodhpur.

₹300 crore has been earmarked for the Brahmagupta Frontier Technologies Centre.

Through these announcements, the Rajasthan government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening law and order and promoting good governance, ensuring safer and more efficient administrative services for its citizens.