Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: Rs.3,500 Crore ‘MAA Fund’ for Free Tests & Medicines, ‘Fit Rajasthan’ Campaign Announced

To strengthen the healthcare sector in the financial year 2025-26, the Rajasthan government has made several key announcements. Presenting the budget in the Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced robust provisions for the expansion and improvement of health services.

She emphasised that a ₹3,500 crore ‘Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Fund’ has been established to provide free diagnostic tests and medicines to the public. The scheme features interstate portability, enabling beneficiaries to access services even outside Rajasthan.

For senior citizens aged 70 and above, free home delivery of medicines will be provided. Diabetes clinics will be opened in all district hospitals. The state has also launched a new scheme worth ₹75 crore for free eye check-ups and glasses for artisans.

To eliminate tuberculosis in the state, community health centers will be equipped with digital X-ray, TRU-NAAT, and CB-NAAT machines. Cervical cancer screening will be conducted for HIV-infected and at-risk women.

Under the ‘MAA Netra Voucher Yojana’, citizens will receive free eye examinations and surgeries.

The state plans to set up 148 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAM) to strengthen urban healthcare services. Additionally, the vitreo-retinal surgery unit at Bikaner Hospital will undergo an upgrade. To improve specialised care, the spinal injury centers in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Kota will see an expansion, increasing their capacity to 120 beds each.

In Kota Medical College, ₹195 crore has been allocated for a cancer unit and cottage ward. Ultra-advanced burn care centers will be set up at each divisional headquarters.

A budget provision of ₹500 crore has been made for the upgradation of Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jaipur, including the creation of 750 doctor and 1,500 paramedical posts.

For the ‘Fit Rajasthan’ campaign, ₹50 crore has been allocated. The campaign aims to promote better health among citizens by encouraging a 10% reduction in oil consumption in daily diet.

A new AYUSH policy will be introduced. Under this, villages will be designated as ‘Ayushman Adarsh Gaon’ (Model Health Villages) and will receive ₹11 lakh each.

Food testing laboratories will be established in seven districts—Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sirohi, Chittorgarh, and Dungarpur.

These provisions demonstrate Rajasthan government’s strong commitment to enhancing healthcare services and ensuring better medical facilities for its citizens.