The Rajasthan government aims to position the state as a national leader in investment, employment generation, and preservation of cultural heritage. In the state budget for the financial year 2025–26, the government has placed a strong emphasis on industrial development, tourism, and promotion of arts and culture.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced several initiatives to encourage industrial growth. Notably, the number of online approvals available through the Single Window–One Stop Shop system will be increased to 149.

In her budget speech, Diya Kumari stated, “A Competitive Index will be implemented for departments. A Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) will be established to ensure the effective implementation of MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan initiative. The concept of Flatted Factories will be introduced, and industrial zones will be developed under the Plug and Play model.”

She further added that to promote investment in the services sector, a Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy will be introduced, along with the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy to enhance business growth.

Industrial Parks and Economic Zones

Under this budget, several specialised industrial parks will be developed across the state:

Toy Park in Kota

in Kota Stone Parks in Nimbahera–Chittorgarh and Bundi

in Nimbahera–Chittorgarh and Bundi Ceramic Park in Soniyana–Chittorgarh

in Soniyana–Chittorgarh Pharma Park under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC)

under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Textile Park expansion in Bhilwara

expansion in Bhilwara Block Printing Zone in Sanganer–Jaipur

The government has earmarked ₹150 crore for foundational infrastructure work across 18 upcoming industrial zones. Additionally, private industrial parks will receive assistance for setting up Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). Two logistics hubs will also be established along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), with enhancements planned under the PM Gati Shakti framework.

₹975 Crore for Tourism Development

To strengthen Rajasthan's position as a premier tourist destination, the government has allocated ₹975 crore for tourism development. Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme, 6,000 elderly individuals will undertake air travel for religious visits, while an additional 50,000 will travel in air-conditioned coaches instead of sleeper class.

Jaipur is slated to host the IIFA Awards, and 10 Iconic Tourist Destinations will be developed under the Heritage Tourism initiative. Additionally, ₹100 crore has been earmarked to promote Night Tourism.

Under the Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme and Heritage Walks, restoration work will be carried out on historic artistic mansions. Jaipur’s Albert Hall Museum will be upgraded with an allocation of ₹25 crore.

Cultural and Tribal Tourism Initiatives

A Tribal Tourist Circuit will be developed with a budget of ₹100 crore. New Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) will be established in Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, and Jhunjhunu.

In Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, Hop-on-Hop-off bus services will be introduced to enhance urban tourism experiences.

Religious and Temple Upgrades

The budget provides ₹101 crore for the upgradation of various temples across the state. The monthly Bhog Allowance at temples has been increased to ₹3,000, and the monthly honorarium for temple priests has been raised to ₹7,500.