Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: 2 Million Women to Become ‘Lakhpati Didis’
Under the Rajeevika Mission, the Rajasthan government is expanding the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme to economically empower 2 million women. As part of this initiative, women will be provided loans of up to Rs.1 lakh at an interest rate of 1.5%, which was earlier 2.5%.
The Rajasthan government has made several key announcements in the 2025-26 budget, placing women’s empowerment and welfare at the forefront. The budget includes special provisions to promote women's education, health, safety, and self-employment. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that the state government is committed to making women self-reliant and empowered.
Key Announcements for Women in the Budget:
- To empower women economically, the Rajasthan government is expanding the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme under the Rajeevika Mission. Under this, women will receive loans of up to ₹1 lakh at just 1.5% interest (reduced from 2.5%). In the coming year, 3 lakh women will benefit from this scheme.
- Under new schemes by the Department of Women and Child Development, the Chief Minister Suposhan Kit Yojana will be implemented at Anganwadi centers for the last five months of the year, benefiting 2.35 lakh women. This scheme will have an expenditure of ₹25 crore.
- A ‘Maa Fund’ of ₹3,500 crore has been announced to support the welfare of women and children across the state.
- For girls living in state-run homes, 50-bedded 'Saraswati Homes' will be built. Additionally, Girl Child Care Centers will be established at 10 district headquarters.
- The government plans to distribute milk five days a week at Anganwadi centers to prioritise children's nutrition. This initiative will cost over ₹200 crore and benefit around 2.35 lakh women.
- To strengthen food security, 10 lakh new families will be added to the Food Security Scheme, providing relief to poor households in the state.
- 500 Pink Toilets will be constructed for women at a cost of ₹175 crore.
- Women infected with or at risk of HIV will undergo cervical cancer screening.
- The budget also includes provision for distributing 35,000 scooters to girls.
- Every block will see the establishment of a ‘Rani Laxmibai Center’ in either a senior secondary school or a college.
- Nine new women’s colleges will be opened in the state.
- Additionally, the state will open 4 Devnarayan Girls’ Residential Schools, 16 Savitribai Phule Hostels, and 17 college-level girls’ hostels.
- For all residential institutions operating under government, aided, private-public participation for disadvantaged groups including women, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, the mess allowance has been increased to ₹3,250 per resident per month.
- The government also announced a new honorarium for ‘Solar Didis’ to promote solar equipment usage, along with training for 25,000 women.
- The pensions for the elderly, widows, single women, differently-abled persons, and small/marginal farmers have been increased to ₹1,250.
- The Rajasthan Mahila Nidhi Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. will be upgraded to a Non-Banking Financial Company/Corporation.
These announcements in the Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 clearly reflect the state government’s serious commitment to women’s empowerment.