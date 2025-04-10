In a move that's caught many travelers off guard, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of new short-term visas—including business, tourist, and family visit visas—for citizens of 14 countries, including India. This suspension is set to commence on April 13, 2025, and will remain in effect until mid-June, coinciding with the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage. ​

The Full List of Affected Countries:

India​

Egypt​

Pakistan

Yemen

Tunisia​

Morocco​

Jordan​

Nigeria​

Algeria​

Indonesia​

Iraq​

Sudan​

Bangladesh​

Libya​

Travelers from these nations who currently hold valid visas may still enter Saudi Arabia until April 13 and are required to depart no later than April 29. ​

The Rationale Behind the Suspension

This decision stems from the challenges faced during the previous Hajj season. In 2024, an estimated 1,200 pilgrims tragically lost their lives due to extreme heat and overcrowding. A significant number of these individuals were unregistered pilgrims who had entered the country on non-Hajj-specific visas, such as tourist or business visas and overstayed to participate in the pilgrimage without official authorisation. ​

To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, Saudi authorities aim to ensure that all pilgrims are properly registered and possess the appropriate visas. This measure is designed to facilitate better crowd management and enhance the safety and organisation of the pilgrimage.

Implications for Indian Nationals

India consistently sends one of the largest contingents of Hajj pilgrims annually. For instance, in 2024, over 175,000 Indian pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. The suspension of short-term visas underscores the importance of adhering strictly to the official channels for Hajj registration. Indian nationals intending to perform the Hajj must apply through the Hajj Committee of India, the sole body authorised to organise the pilgrimage. ​

Penalties for Unauthorised Pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia has introduced stringent penalties for those attempting to perform Hajj without the proper authorisation:​

Fines: Individuals caught performing Hajj without the correct visa may face fines of up to $2,600. ​

Imprisonment: Violators can also be subjected to jail terms.

Asset Seizure: Authorities have the power to seize vehicles and properties used to facilitate unauthorised stays.

These measures highlight the kingdom's commitment to ensuring a safe and organised Hajj experience for all pilgrims.​

While this suspension is temporary, it reflects Saudi Arabia's proactive approach to managing the immense logistical challenges posed by the Hajj pilgrimage. Prospective pilgrims and visitors are advised to stay informed about visa policies and ensure they follow the official procedures to avoid complications.