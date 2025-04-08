India's entrepreneurial landscape is evolving, with more women stepping into leadership and innovation. According to Traxcn, India is home to 7,000 active women-led startups, accounting for 7.5% of all active startups in the country. However, despite this progress, women entrepreneurs continue to face unique challenges in accessing capital. A mere 11% of Indian start-ups have women founders, and their access to funding is limited, with companies co-founded by women receiving just 6% of total funding. For startups solely founded by women, this percentage drops to a mere 1.5%.

In this context, initiatives that specifically target and support women entrepreneurs become crucial catalysts for change. Recognising this need, Shiprocket, India's trusted ecommerce enablement platform, has stepped forward with its flagship program—Shiprocket Aarambh—designed to bridge this gap.

Shiprocket has always been a seller-first platform, ensuring that small businesses receive the support they need to thrive in a competitive market. By providing seamless logistics, warehousing solutions, automated shipping, and an ecosystem of growth tools, Shiprocket democratises ecommerce for entrepreneurs across India.

This philosophy extends to Shiprocket Aarambh, where the company goes beyond logistics to actively uplift women entrepreneurs by providing them a platform to showcase their innovative business ideas to investors and venture capitalists.

Shiprocket Aarambh: A launchpad for women's entrepreneurial dreams

Now in its sixth edition, Shiprocket’s Aarambh invites entries from small and medium women-led enterprises across India. This highly anticipated initiative is designed to empower women entrepreneurs, helping them scale their businesses and achieve unprecedented success. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative journey!

Since its inception, Shiprocket Aarambh has received over 1,200+ applications from women entrepreneurs across India. Out of these, more than 50 startups have been shortlisted to pitch their ideas in front of an esteemed panel of investors and mentors.

Aarambh’s impact has extended beyond just funding, with six startups making it to Shark Tank India, a testament to the program’s ability to identify and nurture high-potential businesses. Notably, five of these startups— Shyle, Foods, InsideFPV, Ariro Toys, and Isak Fragrances— were past Aarambh winners, showcasing the program’s track record in fostering investment-ready businesses.

In past editions, Shiprocket has provided Rs 2 lakh worth of Shiprocket Credits to the first-place winner, enabling them to streamline their ecommerce operations. Additionally, winners have received cash prizes and access to Shiprocket’s ecosystem, offering logistical support, mentorship, and business acceleration opportunities. These initiatives ensure that women entrepreneurs not only receive financial assistance but also the resources required to scale their businesses effectively.

The process

The program follows a simple process: interested entrepreneurs need to fill out an application form, after which shortlisted candidates will be invited to pitch their ideas to a distinguished jury panel. The competition will culminate with the top three finalists receiving cash prizes along with a host of additional benefits designed to propel their businesses forward.

Women entrepreneurs across India are invited to register and take the first step toward transforming their business visions into reality. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your innovative ideas and join the ranks of successful women business leaders who have benefited from this platform.

The impact of Aarambh extends beyond just the competition itself, as past participants have experienced significant growth and recognition following their involvement.

Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO of The Moms Company and a jury member from the previous edition, said it was truly inspiring to see the passion and resilience of the women entrepreneurs who presented at Aarambh last year. “The platform not only allowed founders to showcase their vision but also gave them the confidence and recognition they deserve after being shortlisted. I had the opportunity of engaging with a few of these founders post the event and truly felt that with their drive and determination, success was only a matter of time."

Creating a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem

What sets Aarambh apart is its holistic approach to supporting women entrepreneurs. Beyond just financial aid, participants gain access to a comprehensive ecosystem of benefits. These include the valuable opportunity to present their ideas before an esteemed jury panel, receiving detailed expert feedback on business models, and networking opportunities with seasoned leaders.

Additionally, the program opens doors to capital prospects, helping transform promising ideas into endorsed businesses. Shiprocket further supports these emerging entrepreneurs through its Shiprocket Capital initiative, which provides easy revenue-based financing without collateral or liability requirements, addressing one of the most significant barriers women entrepreneurs face.

Astha Katta, Co-founder of Shyle and winner of Aarambh 2024, said the initiative motivates women entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and receive feedback from top industry leaders. “The mentors connect with you and offer continued support. It's a beautiful platform where talking about your business leads to greater self-understanding. I'm thankful that Shiprocket is taking such initiatives for womenpreneurs, uplifting them and providing this valuable platform."

Through Aarambh, Shiprocket is not just funding businesses but nurturing a new generation of women entrepreneurs who will shape India's economic future. As applications open for the sixth edition, the stage is set for another inspiring chapter in India's women entrepreneurship story. Register today and take your business to new heights with Shiprocket Aarambh 2025.