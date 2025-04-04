Somaiya Vidyavihar University, a multidisciplinary institution with an 80-year legacy under the Somaiya Trust, has successfully concluded SIIF 2025, showcasing innovation, sustainability, and impact. The two-day event, held on its 60+ acre zero-waste campus, brought together 109 innovators, 5,000 students, 50 investors, and changemakers from across industries. It was organized by riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar and Somaiya School of Design, with support from the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Government of Maharashtra.

SIIF 2025 provided a dynamic platform for innovation, investment, and community-driven impact. This year’s edition integrated Maker Culture (Maker Mela), DIY Bio Culture (Darwin), and Design Culture (Nazariya), under the theme ‘Empowering Communities through Conversations, Collaborations, and Creativity’. Industry leaders, startup founders, and policymakers gathered for panel discussions, startup showcases, and networking opportunities that explored the intersection of these elements to foster innovation and create meaningful impact.

Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, stated the varsity believes in empowering communities through innovation, collaboration, and creativity. “With the Somaiya Innovation and Impact Festival, we are co-designing an educational experience not just for students on this campus but also for surrounding communities, ensuring a meaningful impact on the world around us,” he said.

Notable speakers included Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman, Hiranandani Group; Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company; and Professor Ramesh Raskar, MIT Media Lab. They offered insights from their entrepreneurial journeys, inspiring the next generation of innovators.

The inauguration featured a series of performances, with a standout act by sand artist Nitish Bharti, a finalist on India’s Got Talent and a semi-finalist on Asia’s Got Talent. Through his mesmerizing art, he captured the essence of the Somaiya Innovation & Impact Festival community, setting the stage for a blend of storytelling and musical performances.

The festival recognized innovators across multiple domains, including healthcare, sustainable fashion, XR technology, and social impact. Helo Health was awarded Best Innovator for its portable primary healthcare testing kit, while Kubra Technologies was named Best Maker for its pioneering UAV solutions.

The XR Hackathon, organized in collaboration with Team Vision, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, and Parallax Labs, celebrated groundbreaking projects in lifestyle, simulation, medicine, and tourism, with winning teams developing VR-based fitness enhancements, PTSD therapy tools, medical simulations, and interactive AR experiences. The Mumbai Water Crisis Hackathon, under the mentorship of Dr Subhajit Mukherjee, highlighted scalable solutions for water conservation, while the BioFashion Show showcased sustainable, nature-inspired designs.

The event saw the launch of the Conscious Creators Community Manifesto by Amrita Somaiya, Governing Board Member, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, who outlined a commitment to sustainable, ethical, and inclusive fashion and lifestyle practices, fostering responsible innovation in the industry.

Building on this, a panel on ‘The Future of Sustainable Fashion: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’ featured speakers such as Shreya Ghodawat, sustainability and climate activist; Siddharth Lulla, Principal, Circular Economy, Intellecap; Surbhi Manocha Choudhary, Founder, Ekobae and Bharat ki Beti Foundation; and Siddharth Somaiya, artist, entrepreneur, and angel investor. The discussion further reinforced the manifesto’s vision by fostering the Conscious Creators Community and driving meaningful conversations around sustainability in fashion and lifestyle.

The Mumbai Ghanta (InspirED Talks), a riveting series focused on social impact and well-being, featured speakers such as Harish Iyer, equal rights activist; and Akanksha Thakore, well-being facilitator and poet.

An insightful ‘Mumbai Matters’ panel, curated by Blue Ribbon Movement, brought together leaders from Samaaj, Sarkaar, and Bazaar to explore how collective action can shape a thriving and inclusive Mumbai. The discussion reinforced that Mumbai’s future is not just a topic of conversation but a shared mission. The panel featured Ajit Kumar Jain, IAS, Retired; Pooja Bajaj, Executive Director – CSR, Bajaj Electricals; Khrisha Shah Ambani, Community Supporter, New Earth Foundation; and Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

SIIF also saw the launch of Somaiya Angel Network (SAN), which featured 30 startups engaging in speed networking, with five startups pitching to a panel of 51 investors.

The festival included other activities such as:

The Mumbai Hive, a collaborative initiative featuring 17 organizations addressing pressing urban challenges through discussions, performances, and community-driven solutions.

Kumbhathon Startup Festival, which featured 28 startups that pitched scalable solutions for large-scale public events, evaluated by an expert panel, including Professor Ramesh Raskar from MIT Media Lab.

from MIT Media Lab. Art, Design, Bio and Tech Workshops, and Training with over 520 participants.

Mumbai Drum Circle, a vibrant community experience using rhythm to foster connection and collective energy.

The Museum on Wheels by CSMVS featured an extraordinary exhibition on Ancient Sculptures and Civilizations from India, Egypt, Assyria, Greece, and Rome.

WISE City Initiative Launch advocated a Wellness-oriented, Inclusive, Sustainable, and Entrepreneurial urban ecosystem, emphasizing smart, people-centric urban planning.

The Under-25 Summit at Somaiya School of Design featured creator journeys, student performances, and musical acts, bringing the festival to a spectacular close.

To strengthening the university’s commitment to sustainability, it partnered with Earth4Ever Conservation Foundation to plant trees on behalf of dignitaries. Paper Shaper reinforced the festival’s sustainability with durable, creative cardboard installations.