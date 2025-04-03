Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (April 3, 2025)

From storytelling app Pratilipi bagging $20 million in Series E funding to Mamaearth’s parent company granting employee stock option plans worth Rs 57 crore, YourStory brings you today’s top stories.

Here’s a roundup of key stories:

Featured stories

We need to build our own AI solutions: Shailesh Davey, CEO, Zoho Corp

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) models in India has been the hottest debate of 2025. While several companies are racing to ride the new wave, SaaS company Zoho Corp has placed its latest bet with the launch of two foundational models, which will go live before the year-end.

In an interview with YourStory, Shailesh Davey, CEO, Zoho Corp, discusses his vision for the company in his new role, elaborates on the company’s AI strategy, and outlines the $20 million bet on indigenous foundational models.

Funding news

Storytelling app Pratilipi bags $20M in Series E funding led by Jungle Ventures

Digital storytelling platform Pratilipi has bagged $20 million in a Series E funding round led by Jungle Ventures as it charts its expansion into new storytelling formats and geographies beyond India.

This funding round, a mix of primary and secondary, comprises $12 million in primary investment and $8 million in secondary.

Sweet Karam Coffee bags $8M from Peak XV Partners

Sweet Karam Coffee, a South Indian food brand, has raised $8 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with existing investor Fireside also participating in the round.

The Chennai-headquartered company plans to use the funds for its omnichannel expansion, accelerate new product development, and strengthen its supply chain and brand presence, it said in a statement.

Scapia secures $40M in Series B round led by Peak XV Partners

Travel-focused fintech Scapia has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Z47, and 3STATE Capital.

The startup will use the funding to accelerate product development in travel and financial services, enhance AI capabilities, and expand its team, it said in a statement.

Other news

Thales to recruit 8,000 people this year to support growth

Defence and aerospace company Thales plans to hire 8,000 employees in 2025 to help its growth across its business segments.

Around 40% of the new hires will join engineering roles, while 25% will join industrial roles.

Geographically, the company is looking to hire 3000 people in France, over 1,000 in the United Kingdom, 500 in the Netherlands, 400 in the US and Australia, 300 in Central Europe, 250 in India, 200 in Germany, and 150 in Africa and the Middle East.

“To support the Group’s growth and performance, recruitment and internal mobility are essential, but we must go further. Giving our teams the opportunity to continuously develop their skills and encouraging them to pass on their expertise to colleagues is both the spirit and the ambition of our 'Learning company' programme. Our goal is to support the professional growth of our people and maintain Thales’s expertise at the highest level,” said Clément de Villepin, Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Thales.

Casagrand onboards Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati as its Hyderabad brand ambassador

Real estate developer Casagrand has appointed Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati as its brand ambassador for the Hyderabad zone.

The move is part of the company’s expansion into the city, where the company looks to develop 2.74 million sq ft of premium residential space.

“Hyderabad's real estate landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by growing urban aspirations and a demand for high-quality living spaces. At Casagrand, we are committed to delivering innovative, future-ready homes that blend modern design, superior craftsmanship, lifestyle amenities and world-class specifications to meet the expectations of today’s discerning buyers,” said Vimesh P, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Casagrand.

Xpheno appoints Francis Padamadan new CEO designate

Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, has appointed Francis Padamadan as CEO Designate, the role which was previously handled by co-founders Kamal Karanth and Anil Ethanur. Padamadan has over 22 years of experience in the staffing industry and has held leadership positions at Kelly Services and TritonExec’s Executive Search.

Xpheno is also targeting revenue of Rs 500 crore in the ninth year of operations and is eyeing an IPO in the next two years. It also aims to be the leading specialist staffing partner for the next 200 potential Greenfield Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to be established in India over the next 2-3 years.

ViewSonic unveils make in India interactive display product

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has launched its IN02 Series ViewBoards, a lineup of interactive displays. Aligned with the government’s Make in India initiative, these interactive displays promote local manufacturing, skill development, and sustainable innovation. Certified under the Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), the IN02 Series integrates the power of Google apps with advanced interactive technology.

With EDLA certification, teachers using the IN02 Series ViewBoards can access Google Classroom, Google Drive, and other Google apps directly on the interactive display. In business settings, the IN02 Series allows for remote collaboration to conduct virtual meetings using Google Meet, share presentations directly from Google Drive, and streamline communication — all from a single interactive display.

