Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has received an assessment order for the April 2021 to March 2022 period, amounting to Rs 7.59 crore from the Office of the Profession Tax Officer, Pune.

Violation of provisions pertaining to deduction of Profession Tax from the employees' salary under the Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings & Employments Act, 1975, has been alleged against the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company believes that it has strong arguments against the Order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest through review/appeal," Swiggy stated in the filing on Saturday.

The company believes the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations.

Earlier on April 1, Swiggy said it received an assessment order with an additional tax demand of over Rs 158 crore for the period between April 2021 and March 2022. The order has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax, Central Circle 1 (1), Bangalore.

It relates to alleged contraventions, including cancellation charges paid to merchants disallowed under Section 37 of the Income-tax Act 1961 and interest income on income tax refund not being offered to tax.

"The Company has received an assessment order for the period April 2021 to March 2022 where an addition of Rs 158,25,80,987 has been made," Swiggy said in a regulatory filing.

The company believes it has strong arguments against the order and is taking necessary steps to protect its interests through review/appeal. Swiggy said the order has no major adverse impact on its financials and operations.