Tonbo Imaging raises Rs 175 Cr in Series D funding round

Defense technologies startup Tonbo Imaging has raised Rs 175 crore in a Series D funding round from Florintree Advisors, Tenacity Ventures and the Export-Import Bank of India.

In a statement, Tonbo Imaging said the fresh funding will be used for product development like infrared sensors, commercial deployment of microwave technologies and towards working capital requirements.

Prior to this funding round, Tonbo Imaging had previously raised Rs 300 crore from investors such as Artiman, Qualcomm, Celesta, Edelweiss, and HBL Engineering.

On the funding, Tonbo Imaging founder and CEO Arvind Lakshmikumar said, “This investment enables us to push the boundaries of innovation in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions while scaling our global footprint. Our focus remains on delivering cost-effective, cutting-edge battlefield intelligence and protection systems to modern defense forces worldwide."

Tonbo Imaging designs sensing and processing systems for autonomous battlefield operations. Its technology is deployed in over 30 countries including the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), US Navy SEALs, NATO, the Armenian Ministry of Defense, and the Indian Ministry of Defense.

Lakshmikumar said, "Tonbo was founded with the vision of democratizing access to high-end defense technology. As the modern day battlefield evolves towards nimble, autonomous reconnaissance and targeting systems, the key technologies will be better sensors, low power computer vision and non-conventional munitions.”

According to Tonbo, it is also preparing to file for its IPO, though it did not provide the timeline.

Florintree Capital Founder Mathew Cyriac said, "Tonbo Imaging represents the future of defense technology. With its deep expertise in imaging, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems, the company is well-positioned to address emerging global security challenges.”