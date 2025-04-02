Uber launches Uber for Teens in 37 Indian cities

Uber India has launched a service that caters to parents looking to arrange transport for their teenage children. Uber for Teens has been launched in 37 cities across India, including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The new feature will allow parents to set up a 'Teens' account, request rides on their children's behalf, and track their rides in real time. Parents will also receive detailed ride summaries.

US-based Uber said the feature has been specifically tailored for teenagers aged 13 to 17 years and built with stringent safety protocols such as GPS tracking and an in-app emergency button.

The ride-hailing firm had introduced this service in the United States in 2023.

Parents can create an account on Uber on behalf of their teen to schedule rides using the new feature

“We recognise the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing a service that parents can trust, and that teens will find easy and cool to use,” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

According to a consumer survey by the company, 92% of parents said they faced instances where their teens could not travel for activities due to the lack of reliable transportation options.

The Uber for Teens service comes amid intense competition in the ride-hailing space with Indian players such as Ola Consumer and Rapido.

Most recently, Uber launched women-only bike rides in Bengaluru with 300 drivers, with the promise of offering an affordable and convenient commute option for women.