UPI transactions touch record high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March

Transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record high of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March, recording a growth of 12.7 % over the preceding month, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The UPI transaction value was Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February.

NPCI said the value of the transactions worked at Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March against Rs 19.78 lakh crore in the same month a year ago.

The record-breaking UPI transactions of Rs 24.8 lakh crore in March 2025, marking a 25% surge in value and an impressive 36% growth in volume compared to last year, demonstrate the unstoppable momentum of India’s digital payments revolution, said Spice Money Founder and CEO, Dilip Modi, in a statement.

With daily transactions averaging Rs 79,903 crore, up 1.9 % from February, and volumes rising 2.6 %, these numbers underscore the rapid adoption and trust in digital financial solutions, he said.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

NPCI runs the UPI used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

UPI transactions in January surpassed 16.99 billion, and the value exceeded Rs 23.48 lakh crore, marking the highest number recorded in any month

The total transaction volume exceeded 131 billion, and the value exceeded Rs 200 lakh crore for 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Finance.