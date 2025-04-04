"Delhi Based Café Chain Bistro 57 has successfully raised seed funding to fuel its expansion plans. Bistro 57 is the fastest-growing vegetarian-only café chain in North India’s."

Founded in 2016 by Ankit Agarwal and Siddharth Gupta with a vision to redefine the vegetarian café experience, Bistro 57 has rapidly grown to 35 locations across North India, becoming a favorite destination for vegetarian food lovers. The chain is known for its fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and a wide menu that caters to both traditional and modern tastes.

“This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Bistro 57. “We will stay true to our commitment to offer delicious, sustainable, and wholesome vegetarian cuisine.”

Agarwal, who has a master's degree in management from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, started several ventures in the food industry before launching Bistro 57. Gupta, Director at the café chain, graduated from Delhi University, and focuses on outlet design, food presentation, and much more.

Many marquee angel investors participated in the funding round, showing confidence in Bistro 57’s unique value proposition and its potential to revolutionize vegetarian fresh foods in India.

There is a rising demand for fresh and vegetarian food options in India, and Bistro 57 aims to become an important veg-only player in the country’s evolving cafe landscape. The latest round of funding will support Bistro 57 in its quest.