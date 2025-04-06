Rinshul Chandra, Chief Operating Officer of Zomato's Food Delivery business, has resigned from the company on April 5.

Chandra has resigned with effect from April 5 "to pursue new opportunities and passions", Eternal Limited, formerly Zomato Limited, said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, Chandra wrote, "I am writing to resign as COO - Food Ordering & Delivery Business of Eternal Limited, effective April 7, 2025. After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue new opportunities and passions that align with my evolving personal and professional goals".

Recently, the foodtech and quick commerce company changed its corporate entity's name to Eternal Limited, while its food delivery business remained Zomato.

Earlier this month, it granted 158 stock options under the Foodie Bay Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 and 2.17 lakh options under the Zomato Employee Stock Option Plan 2021.

Over the last year, Zomato let go of 600 customer support associates as it achieved operational efficiency with the AI-powered customer support platform Nugget. It had hired about 1,500 employees under its Zomato Associate Accelerator Programme (ZAAP), which primarily hired for customer support roles, along with a chance to transition to other roles.

Honasa Consumer CMO resigns

Meanwhile, Honasa Consumer Limited, the parent company of Mamaearth, said its Chief Marketing Officer, Anuja Mishra, has resigned.

In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said Mishra will be stepping down from her position effective June 30, 2025. “Owing to certain personal reasons, I would like to submit my resignation from the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Honasa Consumer Limited, effective closure of business hours on 30th June, 2025,” she said.

Honasa Consumer CEO Varun Alagh will assume the interim charge of Chief Marketing Officer.

(The copy is updated with additional inputs)