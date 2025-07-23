Auxano Capital exits Wiom with 7x return via secondary sale

Auxano Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has secured a 7x return from its investment in internet infrastructure platform startup Wiom. The exit was done through a secondary transaction.

Auxano had first invested in Wiom in 2017 and added new funding through a subsequent round in 2021.

Founded in 2015, Wiom operates an asset-light, technology-led platform that integrates with India’s existing internet infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the government of India’s PM-WANI (Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) framework, Wiom functions as a licensed Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA). The company partners with local internet operators to extend broadband access to communities where traditional connectivity models are often economically unviable.

Wiom's asset-light model significantly reduces the cost per connection, while ensuring regulatory compliance and centralised registration through its proprietary backend platform and router software.

According to Auxano, this is the second full exit for the firm among a total of four to date, which include two full and two partial across its investment vehicles.

"Being one of our earliest investments, we are grateful to our LP’s, who had patience in this journey & the resilience & adaptability powers of the founding team,” said Brijesh Damodaran, Co-founder and Partner, Auxano.

Auxano said it played an active role in supporting Wiom, both operationally and strategically.

Auxano invests across sectors such as Industry 4.0, FinTech, Sustainability, Distribution Enablement, and Enterprise Solutions, with a portfolio of over 35 companies.