Owning a car today means more than just having a mode of transport; it’s about convenience, safety, and peace of mind. But as vehicles become smarter, the risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining them have also increased. What if your car breaks down because of a fuel issue? Or you forgot to declare an accessory while buying your policy? Or your electric vehicle suffers a short circuit? In a traditional insurance setting, these situations could leave you frustrated and financially strained.

Bajaj Allianz VPAY is a comprehensive, new-age add-on designed specifically for private car owners who want complete protection without the usual insurance hassles. This umbrella cover simplifies the insurance process, reduces your effort, and ensures that you stay covered for more than just the basics.

What is Bajaj Allianz VPAY?

Bajaj Allianz VPAY is an innovative add-on cover for private car owners. It addresses multiple vehicle-related risks under one plan, eliminating the need to choose from numerous standalone add-ons. Whether it’s accidental damage, mechanical issues, or emerging risks like cyber threats to smart car systems, VPAY has it covered.

What makes it different? It’s simple, hassle-free, and provides broader protection than traditional insurance add-ons.

Who should opt for VPAY?

If you’re someone who owns a private car and seeks a worry-free driving and insurance experience, VPAY is for you. It’s especially beneficial for:

Car owners who don’t want to get stuck reading through long lists of optional add-ons

People who use EVs or hybrid cars

Car users who travel cross-country

Owners of feature-loaded smart cars with digital sensors

With VPAY, you can say goodbye to guesswork and focus on enjoying your drive.

Unique features

Here’s what makes Bajaj Allianz VPAY a standout choice:

Single reporting for multiple damages : No need to report every minor scratch or damage immediately. Let them accumulate and report once during the policy period.

: No need to report every minor scratch or damage immediately. Let them accumulate and report once during the policy period. Mechanical and electrical breakdown cover : Most insurance plans only cover accident-related repairs. VPAY covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns, too.

: Most insurance plans only cover accident-related repairs. VPAY covers mechanical and electrical breakdowns, too. Recalibration support for sensors : Modern cars rely heavily on digital sensors like ADAS. VPAY covers recalibration expenses to keep your car smart and safe.

: Modern cars rely heavily on digital sensors like ADAS. VPAY covers recalibration expenses to keep your car smart and safe. No compulsory deductible : Unlike traditional policies, VPAY ensures that you aren’t forced to pay a part of the claim.

: Unlike traditional policies, VPAY ensures that you aren’t forced to pay a part of the claim. Forgotten accessories? Covered! If you forget to declare accessories or a CNG kit while buying your policy, VPAY still covers them.

If you forget to declare accessories or a CNG kit while buying your policy, VPAY still covers them. Fuel adulteration and flexi fuel damage : India’s fuel quality isn’t always consistent. VPAY includes protection against damage caused by bad or mixed fuel.

: India’s fuel quality isn’t always consistent. VPAY includes protection against damage caused by bad or mixed fuel. Cyber risk protection : If a cyberattack affects your vehicle software or leads to financial loss, VPAY steps in.

: If a cyberattack affects your vehicle software or leads to financial loss, VPAY steps in. Support for unattended vehicles: If your vehicle is left unattended after an accident, the add-on still covers related damages.

VPAY comes in two variants, Classic and Elite, both designed to offer different levels of protection.

The Classic Plan offers depreciation waiver and consumables cover, vehicle towing and retrieval support, rally cover for organized events, electrical & non-electrical accessories (up to 1% of IDV), CNG/LPG kit protection (up to 1% of IDV), and loss due to adulterated fuel. It also includes personal baggage and key replacement, hybrid and electric vehicle protection, rim and tyre replacement, rodent damage cover, and geographical extension (Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, etc.).

The Elite Plan includes everything in the Classic Plan, along with recalibration support for digital systems, smart repairs (scratches, dents, etc.), daily conveyance benefit if your car is under repair, cover if your car is used illegitimately, consequential losses like damage to child parts, and full mechanical and electrical breakdown protection.

Both plans offer excellent value and ensure that most real-world risks are accounted for.

A smart solution

Traditional insurance requires time-consuming research, multiple endorsements, and quick claim reporting. VPAY simplifies this process with:

No research burden : Everything you need is already included.

: Everything you need is already included. No immediate claim reporting for small issues : Report damages once during the policy period.

: Report damages once during the policy period. No deductible stress : You don’t pay out of pocket first.

: You don’t pay out of pocket first. No endless endorsements : Most add-on elements are already covered.

: Most add-on elements are already covered. Time-saving process: Just a few clicks at the time of buying or when you renew car insurance.

Modern life is busy enough without navigating through complicated insurance terms. VPAY puts simplicity and coverage on the same track.

Additional benefits for EV and hybrid owners

Electric and hybrid vehicles face unique risks like battery damage, software issues, and charging mishaps. VPAY’s dedicated protection for such vehicles includes coverage for water ingression, power surges, short circuits, and explosions due to power fluctuations. This makes VPAY not just car-friendly but future-ready as well.

How to get VPAY

You can purchase VPAY only at the time of buying or when you renew car insurance. It aligns with the duration of your main motor insurance policy. Cancellation and premium terms also follow the same rules as your base policy.

The premium for VPAY depends on your car type, plan selection (Classic or Elite), and other relevant details. To get an exact quote, you’ll need to fill out a proposal form with Bajaj Allianz.

VPAY is designed to make your claims process smoother with fewer queries and faster settlement.

Drive smarter

Your car isn’t just a machine; it’s your everyday partner and deserves more than basic protection. In today’s unpredictable world, where even digital threats are real, Bajaj Allianz VPAY provides a smart, bundled shield that grows with your needs.

