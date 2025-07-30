Quick commerce platform Blinkit is running pilots for prescription medicine delivery, including antibiotics, eyedrops, and anti-histamines, expanding its earlier assortment of over-the-counter drugs, according to app updates reviewed by YourStory.

The offering, which includes medicines for respiratory, heart, eye and ear conditions as well as neurocare, is currently available in select pincodes of Bengaluru.

Blinkit did not respond to queries shared by YourStory.

Eternal's Blinkit is the second entrant in the league of horizontal quick commerce platforms enabling quick medicine deliveries. Swiggy was the first one to enter the space, after partnering with Pharmeasy in a shop-in-shop concept by setting up its stores inside Swiggy's dark stores and app interface. Partnering with a registered medical distributor allowed Swiggy to fast-track permits and licenses associated with the sale of drugs.

Albinder Dhindsa-led Blinkit is also offering free doctor consultations after placing an order on the app if consumers are unable to upload a prescription for select medicines.

While details of Blinkit's pharmacy operations are not yet clear, the app says orders are fulfilled by licensed drug stores and will be transported in tamper-proof packaging.

These developments come at a time when Eternal relies strongly on Blinkit as a growth wheel. The segment overtook the company’s core food delivery business in gross order value (GOV) for the first time in the first quarter, suggesting a broader consumer shift and strategic pivot within the company.