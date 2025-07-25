The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms, apps, and websites for streaming sexually explicit and obscene content in violation of Indian laws.

The banned platforms include Ullu, ALTT (ALTBalaji), Desiflix, Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks, and ShowHit.

The Internet service providers (ISPs) have been directed to block public access to these services across India. Authorities cited objectionable portrayals of women, nudity, and inappropriate sexual content, including depictions of sensitive contexts like family relationships.

Gaurav Sahay, Founding Partner at Arthashastra Legal, noted that any media content that degrades or objectifies women can justify a ban, particularly when it involves obscene portrayals. The law prohibits the distribution or public performance of obscene material, and digital platforms are equally bound by these standards of public morality. He emphasised that freedom of speech and expression is not absolute and is subject to reasonable legal restrictions.

The action follows findings of violations under Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The MIB emphasised that intermediaries must comply with the IT Act and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, which mandate the removal of unlawful content.

"OTT platforms are mandated to exercise diligence, remove unlawful content, follow a code of ethics, implement grievance redressal mechanisms, and enforce age-based content classification. Authorities can issue blocking directions under the law to protect public order, morality, or prevent cognizable offenses. Platforms risk blocking if content is deemed to violate these laws. In effect laws are reshaping OTT freedom with stricter oversight, elevated compliance costs, and a narrowing of permissible creative boundaries in India’s digital streaming space," he added.

This is not the first time OTT platforms have come under regulatory scrutiny. In April 2024, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and major platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ULLU, ALTT, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) in response to a PIL seeking curbs on sexually explicit streaming content.

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) had earlier criticised ALTT for what it called 'distasteful and contextless nudity.'