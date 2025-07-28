Hey Concrete raises Rs 7.5 crore to Scale sustainable concrete innovations globally

In a powerful boost to India’s material innovation ecosystem, Udapiur-based Hey Concrete has secured a Rs 7.5 crore strategic investment from Kamlesh Arjun Choudhari, an industry stalwart and a respected leader in the global facades and cladding space.

With over two decades of experience and global presence across North America, the Middle East, and Australia, Choudhari’s investment makes this partnership a significant inflection point in Hey Concrete’s global ambitions.

The infusion of capital is set to catalyse Hey Concrete’s next phase of growth, both in India and internationally. The funds will be used for the development of an advanced manufacturing unit, expanding to key global architectural hubs, and deepening market penetration for the company’s GreenPro-certified products.

“This partnership is deeply personal to us,” shared Aseem Bolia, Founder and CEO, Hey Concrete. “Kamlesh'’s belief in our mission energizes our drive to make Indian design and sustainability a global standard.”

“Hey Concrete is reshaping the possibilities of concrete,” said Choudhari. “Their innovation is rooted in function, design, and purpose—and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Reimagining concrete for a greener future

Udaipur-based Hey Concrete is gaining recognition in architecturally inspired, eco-conscious concrete solutions. Its offerings, ranging from claddings and breeze blocks to murals, blend aesthetics with performance, bringing together sustainability, fire resistance, and design versatility. The company has already built a network of over 30 showrooms across India by offering builders, designers, and architects both beauty and durability in their materials..

With the new partnership and funding, Hey Concrete is now preparing to take its design-first, sustainability-driven concrete products to a global stage; strengthening India’s position in the world of architectural innovation.

Shubham Babel, co-founder shared, “With Kamlesh ji’s backing, we’re not just expanding—we’re evolving. This is a shared vision to take India’s design ethos to the world through smart and sustainable materials.”

As Indian startups continue to gain international recognition across SaaS, fintech, and climate tech, Hey Concrete is helping carve out a space for design-led material innovation; turning one of the oldest building materials into a canvas for contemporary architecture.

Shabbir H Rahim, Co-founder shared, “We’ve always believed that meaningful design should also be responsible. This partnership reaffirms that belief and propels us into the next phase of innovation.”

About Hey Concrete

Founded in Udaipur, Hey Concrete is reimagining concrete surfaces with a focus on aesthetics, durability, and sustainability. Its range of eco-conscious claddings, breeze blocks, murals, and washbasins has already transformed over 2,500 projects across India. With 30+ showrooms and growing international demand, Hey Concrete is committed to building the future—beautifully and responsibly.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.