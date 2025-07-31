Cyber risk management firm SAFE raises $70M in Series C round

SAFE, a first and third-party risk management company, has raised $70 million in a Series C funding round led by Avataar Ventures.

The fundraise also saw participation from Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, NextEquity Partners, Prosperity7 Ventures, and existing investors including Eight Roads, John Chambers and Sorenson Capital, among others.

SAFE said it will use the newly-raised funds to further establish its position in the cyber risk management market and to build agentic AI-native reasoning models to help achieve CyberAGI.

AGI or artificial general intelligence refers to AI that can perform any intellectual task across domains. CyberAGI refers to AGI that is focused specifically on cybersecurity and have the capabilities to detect threats, respond to attacks, and predict vulnerabilities, among other functions.

The company also announced an upgrade to its cyber risk singularity platform, introducing a fully autonomous continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) solution, powered by agentic AI.

CTEM refers to a cybersecurity approach that helps organisations identify, assess, and reduce risks from cyber threats before attackers exploit them.

“This is a defining moment in our pursuit of CyberAGI,” said Saket Modi, Co-founder and CEO of SAFE. “In 2023, we brought the same disruptive mindset to Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) with Agentic AI, and today we’re fast emerging as the clear frontrunner. Now, we’re applying that same AgenticAI-first approach to our next frontier: Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Each of these domains are critical building blocks in our singular pursuit: achieving CyberAGI.”

SAFE caters to a list of marquee clients including Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, and oil major Chevron, among others.