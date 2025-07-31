Data streaming company Confluent on Thursday said it will invest $200 million over the next three years to fuel the growth, reach, and impact of its global partner ecosystem.

According to the company, this commitment is expected to expand opportunities for its partner ecosystem to help make data streaming a strategic part of their businesses and thereby opening new revenue streams and use cases.





“Data streaming is the lifeblood of AI and the foundation for the next wave of transformative applications,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Worldwide ISV and APAC at Confluent.

“The opportunity ahead is massive, and we believe it will be defined by those who can move and build together. We invite technology leaders, integrators, and domain experts to join us in helping organisations harness real-time data to innovate faster, operate smarter, and stay ahead of the curve.”

The company noted that while AI is set to transform how businesses operate, organisations can leverage this only if they have the technology and expertise to manage, govern, and connect real-time data.

Confluent works with its partners to deliver the technology, domain expertise, and scale needed for organisations to integrate their data systems, modernise their infrastructure, and scale real-time applications.

This new investment is expected to increase collaborations between the firm and and its partners, which includes new data streaming products and services, joint solutions and go-to-market plans, as well as deeper integrations.

Confluent expects this investment to add on to the momentum it has build over the past year with collaboration with Infosys and strategic alliances struck with EY, Databricks, and Jio Platforms.