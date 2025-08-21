At DBS BusinessClass foundED, founders learn how to craft compelling narratives through personal branding

With the startup landscape evolving rapidly, founders today need more than just funding and product-market fit – they need clarity of voice and presence. DBS Bank India, in partnership with YourStory, hosted the fourth edition of DBS BusinessClass foundED in Bengaluru, focusing on the role of personal branding in leadership and sparking real conversations around visibility, credibility, and long-term influence. The event brought together a mix of early- and growth-stage entrepreneurs alongside seasoned investors.

Building trust

Kicking off the evening was a fireside chat titled ‘Founder to Flagbearer: Own Your Narrative’ with Ahana Gautam, Founder and CEO of Open Secret. Gautam shared her journey from building a purpose-led D2C brand to becoming one of India’s most authentic founder voices online. “I am not a content creator; I am a founder. What I write is a by-product of what I am building. If the story is honest, it resonates,” she said – her reflections struck a chord with early-stage founders.

With zero PR spend and a strong LinkedIn presence, Gautam has attracted top-tier CXO talent and investor interest, all through consistent storytelling anchored in her lived experience. “At Open Secret, we say that we are not just in the cookie business; we are in the trust business,” she said.

Why a founder’s worldview matters

Boby Kurian, veteran journalist and founder of Stratink Consulting, unpacked an often overlooked but vital element of startup success: a founder’s worldview. Drawing from his experience advising IPO-bound startups and growth-stage founders, Kurian argued that while product-market fit and founder-market fit are essential, what often separates enduring founders from the rest is their founder-market belief – a clear mental model about how the market will evolve and what role they will play in that journey.

“Your worldview is not just a philosophy; it has financial value. Anecdotal evidence suggests nearly 30% of a startup’s public market cap is linked to founder value,” he said.

He emphasised that a worldview allows founders to anticipate and navigate resistance from incumbents, define their relevance in shifting markets, and attract customers, talent, and investors alike. “The strongest leaders adapt not just their product, but their lens on the market. That is where real pivots come from; not from failure, but from upgraded understanding,” Kurian stated. “Because in the long game of entrepreneurship, your worldview may be the most enduring competitive advantage you have.”

Creating a personal brand that lasts

What does success on LinkedIn actually mean? Is it about going viral? Getting thousands of impressions? Or becoming the subject of conversation?

According to personal brand strategist Jatin Saini, it’s none of those – at least not primarily. The real metric is mental availability: being the person others remember when a relevant topic comes up, even months later.

“LinkedIn wants conversation, not just content. And conversations start when professionals share real stories, real insights, and real questions,” Saini shared during a workshop titled ‘The Future of Business is Personal Branding’. “Whether it is a commentary on a trending topic or a lesson from your own company’s journey, the algorithm responds to genuine dialogue.”

He highlighted how personal branding is not performance, but presence. Through his C.A.T. (Credibility, Authority, Trust) framework, he urged founders to build trust long before the first pitch or product drop. He said, “Don’t just build a business; build mindshare. Show up consistently, authentically, and with purpose.”

This edition of DBS BusinessClass foundED was a timely reminder that it is no longer enough for founders to build a great product – they must also build presence, conviction, and trust.

Whether it is Ahana Gautam spotlighting the power of authentic storytelling, Boby Kurian urging founders to articulate and act on their worldview, or Jatin Saini breaking down the playbook for personal branding, one message resonates strongly: build for recall, not just reach. Build for trust, not just traction.

Over the years, DBS BusinessClass foundED has evolved into an aspirational forum for founders to learn, connect, and grow alongside industry leaders and investors. Through this initiative, DBS Bank India is deepening its role as a long-term ecosystem enabler and plans to bring this forum to more cities in the coming months.