Deeptech startup CamCom Technologies partners with ERGO Group AG

CamCom Technologies, the Bengaluru-headquartered deeptech startup with a specific focus on computer vision technology, has partnered with Germany-headquartered insurance group ERGO Group AG.

Under this partnership, CamCom will serve as the primary technology partner for ERGO’s AI-powered visual inspection solution, which is being used across multiple European markets.

Founded in 2017, CamCom has developed a large vision model driven by AI for defect and damage detection on surfaces. This allows insurance customers to capture and upload images of vehicles or properties via their smartphones for accurate, auditable, and scalable pre-inspection and damage assessments. The startup claimed that this reduces subjectivity, improves efficiency, and enhances transparency for both insurers and customers.

CamCom is already operational in three European countries—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, with phased rollouts planned across other ERGO markets in Europe.

On the collaboration, Mark Klein, Chief Digital Officer and Member of the Board of Management, ERGO Group AG said, “Together, we aim to simplify and digitise insurance experiences for our customers’ workflows, helping validate the platform’s robustness, accuracy, and scale in real-world applications. The partnership with ERGO Group AG signals the success and maturity of this collaboration.”

CamCom’s platform is currently deployed by over 15 insurance companies globally. The platform complies with region-specific regulations, including GDPR in Europe and IRDAI guidelines in India—enabling secure, compliant, and efficient integration across geographies.

CamCom Technologies CEO Ajith Nayar said, “With the onboarding of an esteemed brand like ERGO Group AG, we are expanding our global footprint and reaffirming our commitment to delivering AI innovation that drives real-world impact from India.”