Building Bharat's Innovation Backbone: The AIC-RNTU Journey

Key Takeaways AIC-RNTU is driven by a mission to empower grassroots innovation in Tier II/III India.

Sector-agnostic support model with focus on early-stage startups.

Over 30 startups funded; more than 1000 jobs created nationwide.

Strong partnerships with government, CSR bodies, and academic institutions.

Pioneers' national flagship event "Navonmesh" to foster entrepreneurship.

In a country where innovation often clusters around metro cities, AIC-RNTU Foundation stands as a bold exception. Born out of AISECT, India's largest social enterprise, the incubator was launched with a vision to democratize entrepreneurship across underserved regions. With the guidance of a socially driven leadership, AIC-RNTU is crafting an ecosystem that brings opportunity closer to Tier II, Tier III, and rural innovators.

"Our mission is simple—empower early-stage startups with funding, mentoring, and a strong ecosystem," says the team at AIC-RNTU. Headquartered in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, their reach now spans the nation, thanks in part to the digital acceleration during COVID-19.

Supporting Startups at Every Stage

AIC-RNTU offers a broad spectrum of programs, from pre-incubation to full-scale acceleration, designed to cater to diverse startup needs. The centre’s unique "4L Validation" model assesses startups through expert analysis to outline tailored support plans. This is paired with a hybrid mentoring format: broad-based capacity-building sessions complemented by one-on-one problem-solving engagements.

Core offerings include:

Access to funding through schemes like SISFS and NIDHI-SSP

Domain-specific mentorship

Infrastructure and market access

Networking opportunities through flagship events and partnerships

Catalysing Success Stories

The incubator’s impact is best reflected in the journeys of its startups:

1. Aristi Cybertech Pvt. Ltd: Launched by Utkarsh Bhargave, this cybersecurity firm gained its first international client through an AIC-RNTU event. Eventually acquired by Portugal-based ISMAC, Bhargave returned to incubate his new venture, Wrixte Infosec, which now serves clients like Infosys.

2. Wanderlooms (Meanders India Bizz Pvt. Ltd): Co-founder Prateek Vats transitioned from a modest funding goal to raising over Rs 1.5 Cr, including backing from Shark Tank and Bombay Shaving Company’s Shantanu Deshpande.

3. Femisafe Pvt. Ltd: This husband-wife duo launched a women’s wellness brand from Tier III roots. Initially funded by AIC-RNTU under SISFS, they’ve since raised Rs 4 Cr, pushing conversations around sustainable menstrual health nationwide.

Collectively, AIC-RNTU startups have raised over Rs 80 million and created more than 1,000 jobs.

A Thriving Network of Collaborators

AIC-RNTU’s credibility stems from its expansive partner base. With institutional support from DST, Startup India, iDEX, MSME Ministry, AICTE, and CSR collaborations with HDFC Bank and NASSCOM Foundation, the incubator is deeply embedded in India’s innovation architecture.

It also works closely with local players like MPIDC and educational institutions, fostering a hub-and-spoke model that supports entrepreneurship even in remote districts.

Overcoming Challenges, Setting Ambitions

One persistent hurdle is the lack of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered in Madhya Pradesh. "The state’s funding landscape needs deep strengthening, especially in HNI participation," notes the team. Their solution: build their syndicate in the coming years.

Future plans include expanding AIC-RNTU's presence through university-linked E-Cells, becoming the go-to consultant for incubation in Central India, and launching national-level programs aimed at fueling deeper innovation across regions.

Redefining Innovation from Bharat

To AIC-RNTU, innovation from Bharat means relevance. It’s about solving on-ground challenges with contextual intelligence and scalable technology. Success for them is not unicorns alone—it’s startups graduating with viable MVPs and robust market readiness.

Their flagship event, Navonmesh, launched in 2025, embodies this spirit. It is Central India’s largest innovation carnival, uniting students, startups, mentors, and investors under one roof.

Advice to Policymakers and Founders

To truly unlock Bharat’s innovation potential, AIC-RNTU urges for simplified government schemes, community-level funding, and stronger academia-industry linkages. For aspiring incubators, the team recommends building dedicated incubation teams, engaging deeply with local challenges and communities, and simplifying access to resources for rural entrepreneurs. These steps are essential for creating meaningful impact in underserved regions.

To founders, their message is clear: stay adaptable, listen deeply, and never underestimate the power of incubation. With curiosity, resilience, and a willingness to pivot, long-term success becomes not just possible, but inevitable.