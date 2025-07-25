This Pune startup is building a tech backbone for India’s metal supply chain

The metal supply industry in India struggles with inefficiency, including manual processes, opaque pricing, delayed deliveries, and poor traceability. Pune-based Enlight Metals, a new-age metal supply aggregator founded in 2024, aims to change this by streamlining the metal procurement process for OEMs and fabricators.

Founded by brothers Dhananjay Goel and Vedant Goel, Enlight Metals serves over 500 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across sectors like solar, wind, cable, warehousing, infrastructure, and government projects.

"There were too many inefficiencies in how this industry worked—whether in rate negotiations, availability of special-grade materials, or delivery timelines," says Dhananjay, Director, Enlight Metals. "We’re solving for that with structured supply chains and intelligent systems."

Completely bootstrapped so far, the company is in talks with investors and is aiming for an IPO by 2027. It projects revenue of Rs 400 crore in FY26 and says it is already profitable.

Rebuilding India's metal supply chain

The company says it is reimagining how India’s industrial sector sources and uses metal.

Starting with steel, the company aggregates supply from over 25 partner mills—including JSW, Tata, and regional manufacturers across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and UP—and delivers directly to OEMs, infrastructure developers, and public sector projects.

“We are not just streamlining procurement—we aim to reshape the operating system for how metal moves through the economy,” says Vedant, Director, Enlight Metals.

The company says it serves over 500 OEMs, contractors, and manufacturers, including Pune Metro, Udaipur and Goa airports, ICF (Integral Coach Factory), and auto manufacturers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, and Volkswagen.

"Enlight Metals has become one of our most dependable supply partners. They consistently ensure 24-hour delivery to our plant, which has helped us avoid production delays and maintain continuity on the shop floor. Their digital system gives us instant access to quotations, test certificates, and dispatch status — everything is smooth, transparent, and well-coordinated. They understand the pace and precision Tata Motors expects," says Tata Motors – Procurement Head, Pune Plant.

Enlight has developed a full-stack platform that brings together AI-based pricing, demand forecasting models, and a custom ERP-CRM (Enterprise resource planning - Customer Relationship Management) system integrated with logistics and compliance features.

Enlight Metals runs on a customised stack of Zoho Books and Zoho CRM, forming the operational core of its metal supply business. Zoho Books handles end-to-end order execution — from inquiries and quotations to dispatch planning, delivery challans, and invoicing. Zoho CRM tracks leads, customer interactions, and sales performance, enabling tight coordination across sales, operations, and finance.

"This integrated ERP-CRM system provides full visibility into order and customer lifecycles, helping the team execute with speed and accuracy," explains Vedant.

On top of this system, Enlight Metals has built an AI layer to automate and streamline operations.

"Internal AI tools are already live and actively used for pricing recommendations, demand forecasting, dispatch planning, and customer segmentation — helping the team make faster, data-driven decisions," he adds.

“Our tech stack is built in-house for industrial-grade scale. The unified ERP-CRM system connects supplier data, fulfillment workflows, billing, and compliance in real-time. The AI engine adapts pricing based on availability, trends, and order volume. Automation handles end-to-end document flow—eliminating follow-ups and bottlenecks,” says Vedant.

“The system is designed to offer buyers greater visibility into pricing and availability, improve delivery tracking, and simplify access to documentation like test certificates and invoices. In regions with high service density, we enable faster turnaround times, including 24-hour delivery in some cases,” adds Vedant.

“We’re building the metal backbone for modern India,” says Co-founder Dhananjay. “Whether it’s faster fulfillment, smarter planning, or better material science, we’re helping clients unlock speed, precision, and scale.”

Beyond sourcing, Enlight works directly with engineering teams to reduce waste and improve structural efficiency. It helped Pune Metro reduce steel usage by 20% through structural redesign. For auto clients, Enlight’s material advisory has enabled lighter, stronger vehicle components—critical for next-gen EVs.

The company is also building solar mounting structures for EPCs and renewable infrastructure firms.

From steel backgrounds to a scalable business

Vedant has over 17 years of experience across steel, FMCG, and digital marketing sectors. He previously founded ventures like Har Aadmi Online and Ekveda Superfoods, both of which have been acquired. At Enlight, he oversees business development and customer strategy, focusing on pricing efficiency and quality control.

Dhananjay, also a Director, began his career in tech. He co-founded Alphalogic Techsys Ltd, the first startup to list on the BSE Startup Platform, and has worked across technology, operations, and supply chain. At Enlight, he focuses on streamlining the supply chain and scaling the company’s backend systems to handle demand from industries like infrastructure, automotive, and manufacturing.

The company operates its own production facility and sources materials through a network of vendors, enabling it to serve clients with varied needs—from custom sizes to structural-grade materials.

The startup is also exploring forward integration into auto component manufacturing and expanding into non-ferrous metal categories like copper and aluminum as part of its growth strategy.

Eyeing global trade

India’s domestic steel demand is estimated to grow by 9-10% in FY25 as per ICRA. India’s finished steel consumption stood at 138.5 MT in FY24 and 111.25 MT in FY25.

Having established a strong presence in mild steel, Enlight Metals is now expanding into adjacent product categories that are seeing growing demand.

“We are entering new product categories including solar structures supporting India’s transition to renewable energy and cable trays, which are essential for industrial electrification and infrastructure development,” says Dhananjay.

Enlight Metals is also laying the foundation for international trade, with plans to source from Vietnam and Japan to fulfill raw material demand in markets like Singapore and Canada.

Over the next six months, Enlight Metals plans to expand its presence across more Indian states and onboard additional regional mills to enable faster, hyperlocal deliveries. The company is also working on launching a digital marketplace platform that will allow bulk buyers to access direct pricing from partner mills. At the same time, it aims to scale its predictive systems to improve supply-demand matching and enhance operational efficiency.

Enlight competes with broader B2B platforms like OfBusiness, Infra.Market, and Moglix, but differentiates itself through a more focused and integrated approach.

“Our edge lies in vertical control over fulfillment, engineering support beyond sourcing, and a tech stack built specifically for the unique needs of this industry,” says Dhananjay.

In an industry slow to digitise, Enlight Metals is proving that even the most traditional businesses can be transformed with a tech-first, customer-centric approach.