Infra-tech startup Enlite raises Rs 46 Cr in Series A round led by Avaana Capital

Enlite, a Mumbai-based startup developing AI-powered automation systems for buildings, has raised Rs 46 crore in a Series A round led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Claypond Capital.

The startup said it plans to use the funds to expand into new international markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while increasing its footprint in India across sectors like smart airports, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, and commercial real estate. It also plans to invest in edge-AI capabilities and scale up its deployment and go-to-market teams, the statement from the company said.

Founded in 2017 by Gaurav Bali and Garima Bharadwaj, Enlite has developed a proprietary full-stack solution that includes custom-designed hardware, a telemetry engine, cloud software, and edge-based decision-making AI. The company began commercial deployments in 2022 and says it has been installed across more than 25 million square feet of real estate in India.

“We bootstrapped Enlite for seven years with the belief that India can build globally relevant building automation technology,” said CEO Gaurav Bali. “This round gives us the resources to scale our technology and operations more aggressively.”

Enlite has filed three global patents to date and is also piloting a large language model (LLM) running directly on its hardware. It is among a handful of Indian companies working with government agencies on large-scale infrastructure automation projects.

According to the company, most commercial buildings in India and globally still rely on legacy systems—wired, fragmented, and expensive to manage. Even in high-end developments, the adoption of advanced BMS remains low, often due to integration complexity and cost. CBRE estimates that over 2.3 billion square feet of new commercial floor space will be added in India by 2030, yet a large share of existing infrastructure continues to operate with basic automation, if any.

Enlite’s platform is designed to be plug-and-play and does not require invasive rewiring or retrofitting. Its system is currently being used in projects by Prestige Group, Fairmont Mumbai, and other real estate developers, as well as by data centers, hospital chains, and public infrastructure projects. The company said it is also working with India’s two leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and select developments in the Middle East.

“The first building control systems were created decades ago and haven’t evolved much since,” said Garima Bharadwaj, Co-founder and CTO. “We’ve tried to re-architect the entire stack to make it more flexible and intelligent.”

Swapna Gupta, Partner at Avaana Capital, said the firm backed Enlite for its potential to modernize infrastructure through its vertically integrated approach. “The team has built hardware and software that work natively together, which we believe is essential for large-scale adoption in both developed and emerging markets,” she said.