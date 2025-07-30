Heliware: Pioneering 3D Geospatial AI from India

Key Takeaways Heliware, founded by Rajan Srivastav, addresses the lack of accessible 3D geospatial analytics in India.

Heliware combines AI, 3D visualization, and big data to transform geospatial data into actionable insights—enabling decision-making, planning, monitoring, and predictive analysis across industries like defense, infrastructure, Smart cities, agri-tech, energy, retail and beyond.

With a flexible business model and strategic support, Heliware is rapidly scaling across global emerging markets.

In 2018, Rajan Srivastav founded Heliware after identifying critical gaps in India’s geospatial technology landscape. With a degree in Geo-Informatics and firsthand experience of the limitations in existing tools, he set out to build a disruptive geospatial intelligence company focused on creating advanced, user-friendly 3D geospatial platforms tailored for the Indian market.

From Drone Training to Deep-Tech Disruption

While still pursuing his B.Tech in Dehradun, Srivastav launched a drone training startup. It was during this time that he encountered the fragmented, underdeveloped state of geospatial tools in India. "There was no comprehensive 3D geospatial solution locally available," he recalls. That insight ignited the birth of Heliware, a company designed to empower decision-makers through spatial intelligence.

The Mission Behind the Name

The name "Heliware" fuses the idea of a helicopter's aerial view with software's analytical power. The goal: to provide a high-level, intuitive perspective on spatial environments. Heliware's core mission is to democratise geospatial analytics through intuitive, scalable platforms that don’t require deep technical know-how.

Building a Cross-Functional Tech Engine

What started as a solo endeavour has grown into a multidisciplinary team of engineers, GIS experts, and business strategists. Products like HeliAI, HeliMapper, and HeliBhumi are spearheaded by vertical leads in a flat, innovation-driven work culture. "We value curiosity and a product-first mindset," says Srivastav.

This culture of innovation was bolstered by institutional support in the startup's early days. Incubation at NASSCOM 10,000 Startups provided critical mentorship, visibility, and validation. Additionally, collaborations with defence agencies, academic institutions, and smart city initiatives helped refine Heliware’s product offerings and align them with real-world needs.

Solving the Geospatial Access Gap

The core challenge Heliware tackles is accessibility. Most geospatial solutions are siloed, outdated, or prohibitively complex. Heliware’s proprietary 3D tile engine and AI-integrated tools make real-time data analysis feasible for urban planners, defence analysts, and agricultural managers alike.

What Sets Heliware Apart:

3D-first architecture

Plug-and-play APIs for non-tech users

AI-powered insights for real-time decision-making

Customizable deployments for enterprise clients

A Growing Market with Global Vision

With clients across defence, infrastructure, Smart-Cities, agri-Tech, energy and retail, Heliware operates in a market projected at over $1.5 billion in India alone. Strategic partnerships, LinkedIn campaigns, and product-led growth drive customer acquisition, while flexibility and support ensure high retention.

The company has already achieved significant milestones on its growth trajectory, including building a proprietary 3D geospatial engine from scratch, serving over 90 enterprise clients, earning recognition among Geospatial World’s 50 Rising Stars in 2022, successfully piloting projects with smart cities and state governments, and developing AI engines focused on urban and environmental analytics.

Revenue Through Versatility

Heliware avoids a one-size-fits-all SaaS model. Instead, it offers a flexible combination of subscription plans, pay-per-use APIs, white-labeled platforms, and bespoke geospatial solutions. This hybrid approach enables adoption across both high-tech enterprises and legacy organisations seeking digital transformation.

Funding and Strategic Growth

Backed by JITO, TiE Angels, and other early investors, Heliware has remained capital-efficient, channelling funds into R&D and market expansion. The company is now exploring new regions such as ANZ, the Middle East, and Africa while launching plug-and-play satellite analytics APIs.

Despite competition from global incumbents like ESRI, Heliware stands out by focusing on ease of use, pricing transparency, and localised innovation. Its biggest hurdles? Market education and keeping pace with fast-evolving AI and satellite tech.

Lessons and Legacy

"Resilience, iteration, and listening to users" are the cornerstones of Srivastav's journey. From being the only Indian under 30 in Geospatial World’s 50 Rising Stars to winning the Aegis Graham Bell Award, the accolades reflect not just technical excellence but a broader mission to elevate India in deep-tech innovation.

His message to young founders? "Don’t chase trends—chase purpose. Build for the long term, especially if you're from Tier 2 or Tier 3 India. Great tech knows no geography."

Looking Ahead

Srivastav envisions Heliware as the default geospatial engine for emerging markets. In the near term, the company is focused on scaling its SaaS offerings to reach a broader customer base, expanding its international footprint, particularly in regions like ANZ, the Middle East, and Africa, and enhancing API accessibility to simplify integration and usage for clients across technical skill levels.



