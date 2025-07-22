IndiQube raises over Rs 314 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

IndiQube Spaces Limited, a managed workplace solutions company, has raised over Rs 314.32 crore from anchor investors at Rs 237 per Equity Share, as per an exchange filing.

Some of the key anchor investors who were allocated equity shares include Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV & WhiteOak Capital, Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund, Malabar India Fund, and Malabar Midcap Fund.

In addition to the above, Max New York Life Insurance, Edelweiss MF, Baroda BNP Paribas, TOCU Europe III S.A R.L., Groww Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, and Societe Generale were also allotted equity shares as anchor investors.

WestBridge Capital, through its group companies Aravali Investment Holdings, WestBridge AIF I, Konark Trust, and MMPL Trust, has a pre-offer shareholding of 27.95% in the company and is not diluting any stake.

IndiQube reported a Total Income of Rs 1,103 crore in Fiscal 2025, recording a CAGR of 35% from Fiscal 2023. The company’s FY25 EBITDA stood at Rs 660 crore, with a RoCE of 34.21%, cash EBIT margins of 10.81%, and an occupancy rate of 86.50% in steady state centers. As per IGAAP accounting standards, the company has been PAT positive and has paid income tax to the tune of Rs 7.7 crore and Rs 8.4 crore in FY24 and FY25 respectively. The company has also received a CRISIL A+ / Stable rating with consistent upgrades over the last 3 cycles.

Out of the total allocation of 13,262,658 Equity Shares to the Anchor Investors, 8,932,571 Equity Shares (i.e. 67.35% of the total allocation to Anchor Investors) were allocated to 8 domestic mutual funds through a total of 21 schemes.

The IPO of IndiQube Spaces Limited opens on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 and closes on Friday, July 25, 2025, with a price band of Rs 225 per equity share to Rs 237 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each.