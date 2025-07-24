From Back Office to Global Workforce: How Magic Billion Is Helping Indian Youth Find Its Voice

In 2025, Indian professionals are boldly venturing into new countries and making their presence felt. Seeking new job roles, better pay and professional advancement opportunities, the new and informed Indian job seeker is filling crucial workforce shortages in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and select countries in Africa.

According to the India Skills Report 2025, India’s employability rate has risen to 54.81% in 2025 and the country is likely to have over 30 million workers by 2025. With 65% of the workforce under the age of 35, India’s young and deep talent pool is poised to meet the global demand, especially in the areas of healthcare, hospitality, food processing, agriculture etc.

Pioneers like Aditi Banerjee have watched the ascent of the talent mobility market with great satisfaction. Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO, Magic Billion (India) & IndiaWorks (Germany), has held fast to one belief her entire career - India must move from being the back office of the world to the workforce of the world, a trusted talent nation. Today, as the only female founder in the space of talent mobility, she is making it happen.

Banerjee has worked with global organisations, such as the World Bank, Boston Consulting Group, and The British Asian Trust, where she saw firsthand how the potential and power of the Indian youth could be capitalized with the right opportunities.

On a visit to Romania, a friend confided to her the growing need for skilled talent from India. It was a pivotal moment in Banerjee’s career. She recognised talent, and had now found a market for it; she went on to co-found Magic Billion in 2018, with her father Colonel (retired) Basab Banerjee, as a transparent and trustworthy bridge between the two. The company was designed to help the Indian youth realise their dreams of building meaningful, dignified careers internationally. The company’s vision encompasses comprehensive job training and cultural orientation, aligning candidates with the evolving demands of global employers.

Today, Magic Billion has impacted over 3,600+ young Indian professionals, and their families, by giving them a launching pad for structured, legal and upwardly mobile job opportunities in countries such as Germany, the UK, Australia, the US, and more.

“Our candidates are so valued that employers now ask for hundreds more. That’s market validation for Indian talent,” Banerjee says.

Forging crucial government partnerships

Magic Billion is licensed by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to recruit Indian talent for overseas job opportunities. It continues to forge critical partnerships with state governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Banerjee credits her father and Magic Billion Co-founder Colonel (retired) Basab Banerjee for forging partnerships of trust and credibility with state governments. After a distinguished career in the Indian Army, he built a long-spanning career in international experience in vocational training systems. He has held senior positions at various organizations, including the National Skill Development Corporation, where he played a key role in designing national competency frameworks and leading talent cooperation programmes with countries like UK, Germany, Australia and those in the EU.

Colonel Banerjee has also worked with the Asian Development Bank as an Advisor, supporting State Skill Missions in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, and Odisha. His experience and expertise made it possible for Magic Billion to engage with and strengthen partnerships with governments at the national and state levels.

When success lies in stories

Magic Billion has impacted many. However, Banerjee admits that the hardest part of the process is building trust. “In this domain, one is usually guilty until proven innocent,” she says.

The market is crowded with fraudulent agents that prey upon the trust of aspirational professionals and their families - of those who apply to Magic Billion, almost one in two candidates has been scammed in the past. On the other side of the spectrum, Magic Billion also has to earn the confidence of international employers by demonstrating that, with the right training and support, Indian talent could serve as a long-term strategic asset to their organisations.

Now, with considerable experience behind them, Magic Billion is firm in its conviction that every placement is a unique journey, beginning with a deep understanding of employer requirements (technical qualifications, cultural expectations, communication skills and work ethic).

The company conducts competency mapping for each candidate, assessing their current skills against the requirements of the role and the market to identify the right fit. Based on these endeavours, it designs upskilling programs that include domain-specific training, building language proficiency, and cultural immersion sessions.

Magic Billion goes far beyond just securing international job offers for candidates —it accompanies each candidate through every step of the journey, from visa processing to relocation and cultural orientation to cultural integration, striving to build enduring success stories where both employers and professionals thrive together.

“For me, every candidate’s success feels personal. One of the most fulfilling milestones was seeing the reactions of the first batch of 15 Indians we sent abroad. I was with them in Cluj, Romania, picking them up at the airport with the employer, and the experience was overwhelming. These were people who had never traveled on a flight, let alone set foot abroad, and were now living their dream in the heart of Europe,” Banerjee says.

She recollects other highlights, including when the German Ambassador to India, Dr Philip Ackermann, personally handed over offer letters to the 2024 cohort of Magic Billion candidates who were heading to Germany. Or a young man, whose family in India couldn’t afford his grandmother’s cataract surgery, but given his job in Germany not only did he pay for the treatment but also gifted her Raybans which she now proudly flaunts in the village. “These are the reminders of the generational impact ethical migration can create,” she says.

Women leaders at the talent mobility table

Banerjee has the distinction of being the only female founder in the talent mobility space. However, she encourages aspiring women founders to join the ranks. “The international talent mobility space needs more women - for their empathy, resilience and perspective. It’s a complex sector that intersects with policy, migration and real human aspiration. Having diverse voices at the table is critical,” she says.

Recognising the unique challenges of the talent mobility sector—ranging from navigating complex regulatory frameworks to establishing credibility in traditionally male-dominated environments—she encourages women to stay grounded, lead with purpose, surround themselves with committed teams, and uphold integrity as a non-negotiable cornerstone of leadership.

What’s next?

Magic Billion currently has an exclusive partnership with IndiaWorks GmbH, an entity that serves as a direct liaison between Magic Billion and German employers, helping connect skilled Indian talent with appropriate employers. Banerjee is also co-founder/co-CEO of IndiaWorks GmbH and aims to expand its presence across Europe this coming year.

Magic Billion is poised for significant expansion this year – and is set to place more than 2000 Indian youth in geographies across the globe.