Mental health startup LISSUN acquires US firm Being Cares

Mental health platform ﻿Lissun﻿ has acquired US-based Being Cares to enhance its family-focused mental health ecosystem with advanced AI technology. The acquisition merges LISSUN’s therapist-led interventions with Being Cares’ intelligent mental health mapping model.

Being Cares supports nearly one million users worldwide through its AI-driven system that maps over 40 conditions—such as anxiety, depression, burnout, and parenting stress, by analysing 2,500+ causes and effects. LISSUN plans to extend this model to child-focused issues such as autism, ADHD, speech delays, and learning difficulties.

As part of the deal, Varun Gandhi and Abhishek Sharma, founders of Being Cares, will join LISSUN as Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, respectively.

“This is not just an acquisition. It marks the beginning of a complete reimagining of how mental healthcare can support entire families. At LISSUN, we have demonstrated our ability to provide effective, high-quality developmental care for children through our Sunshine by Lissun centers," said Tarun Gupta, Co-founder, LISSUN.

"With Being’s AI and our clinical expertise, we are building a system that addresses families’ concerns from the very first signs, offers digital guidance, and seamlessly transitions into in-person care when needed. We are designing an end-to-end support journey where technology, empathy, and clinical excellence work together to serve every child and their family with compassion and precision,” he added.

Founded in 2021 by Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, LISSUN operates a hybrid mental health model spanning psychiatry, rehabilitation, infertility and maternity care, child development, and education.

Its child-focused division, Sunshine by LISSUN, launched in June 2023, provides services for children with neurodevelopmental and behavioural challenges, including autism spectrum disorder and learning disabilities. With a team of psychologists, therapists, and special educators, Sunshine has supported over 10,000 children and delivered 30,000+ hours of therapy across 20 centers.

“Joining LISSUN felt like coming home. Our north star was always building an empathetic, intelligent mental health assistant that families could trust. With LISSUN, we now have the infrastructure, the therapists, and the shared values to bring this dream to life. With LISSUN by our side, we are building a future where technology does not replace human care; it amplifies it, ensuring no parent or child is left guessing about their mental well-being,” said Varun Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO of Being Cares.

LISSUN aims to expand the Sunshine network to over 200 centers within 2–4 years while deploying its AI assistant Ray across digital platforms like WhatsApp to deliver real-time, personalised guidance to parents.

The company stated that while this acquisition is strategic, it remains open to partnerships with early-stage startups developing innovative mental health solutions.