Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Myntra comes under FDI rules violation scrutiny; ED files case over Rs 1,654 Cr in violations

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against Myntra for alleged FDI contravention, accusing the platform of engaging in multi-brand retail under a wholesale model.

Akshita Toshniwal648 Stories
Myntra comes under FDI rules violation scrutiny; ED files case over Rs 1,654 Cr in violations

Wednesday July 23, 2025 , 2 min Read

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has filed a case against fashion ecommerce marketplace Myntra for FDI "contravention" of over Rs 1,654 crore.

The complaint has been filed against the Bengaluru-based Myntra, its linked companies and its directors under Section 16(3) of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, according to a press note shared by the federal agency.

The case was filed after the agency received "credible information" that Myntra Designs Private Limited, whose brand name is Myntra, and its related companies are doing multi-brand retail trade in the guise of "wholesale cash and carry".

This, if true, would mean that the Nandita Sinha-led Myntra is allegedly in violation of the existing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) guidelines. Flipkart-backed Myntra traces its majority ownership to US-listed retailer Walmart.

​"While we have not received a copy of the subject complaint and the supporting documents from the authorities, we remain fully committed to cooperating with them at any point of time," stated a Myntra spokesperson.

Last year in November, the ED had conducted searches at some vendors operating on the platforms of ecommerce majors like Flipkart and Amazon for FDI violations, according to media reports.

The primary aim of the investigation was to ascertain whether Amazon and Flipkart operated through a preferred set of sellers, which were invariably controlled by them but disguised as independent vendors, thus violating FDI norms, according to a report by The Economic Times, citing government officials.

(With inputs from PTI. The story was updated with comments from Myntra.)

Edited by Jyoti Narayan