Nepa Rudraksha partners with Ajay Devgn to redefine spiritual storytelling

Nepa Rudraksha’s recent collaboration with actor Ajay Devgn takes a different path, one that defies the conventions of modern brand storytelling. At its heart is a short film, not crafted to sell, but to speak. It traces the inner world of a Shiva bhakt, not through spectacle, but through stillness – a quiet, poetic reflection on pain, faith, and transformation.

Behind this vision is Sukritya Khatiwada, a young Vedic scholar carrying forward the family legacy with fresh perspective. His approach blends deep-rooted tradition with contemporary insight, making spirituality feel both accessible and authentic. For Sukritya, this isn’t just creative direction, it’s a continuation of a personal and ancestral journey, lived with intention.

Honouring a lineage

Mukunda Khatiwada

Nepa Rudraksha was founded in 1973 by Balaram Khatiwada, a priest at Nepal’s sacred Pashupatinath temple. His vision was to preserve and share the sacred wisdom of Rudraksha through honest and mindful practices. Over the years, this legacy was carried forward by Mukunda Khatiwada, who modernised the brand’s structure while maintaining its core principles of purity and reverence.

Now, at the helm is 26-year-old Sukritya, a third-generation Vedic scholar and author of Transform Your Life with Rudraksha. Raised within a lineage of spiritual practitioners, Sukritya is helping to shape a quiet movement. For him, spiritual tools are not about trends or consumption, but infrastructure for inner life. “Fear and doubt finds space in spiritual practice when there is a gap in knowledge and ethical practice,” he says.

What sets Nepa Rudraksha apart is its vertically integrated supply chain and unwavering focus on quality and trust. Every Rudraksha bead is:

> Sourced from Nepal’s sacred Arun Valley

> Certified by third-party IRL X-ray labs, a first in the industry

> Evaluated under ISO 9001:2005 quality standards

> Backed by Nepa’s exclusive AAA Standard™, offering a lifetime authenticity guarantee

With over 10,000 customers across 100+ countries, Nepa is more than a brand, it is a bridge between ancient tradition and spiritual transformation.

A quiet resonance with Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s association with Nepa Rudraksha feels less like a marketing campaign and more like a personal alignment. Known for his calm intensity both on and off screen, Devgn has long maintained a quiet devotion to Lord Shiva. His presence in the brand’s recent short film, featuring temple visuals, OM-frequency soundscapes, and symbolism drawn from Puranic texts, feels sincere rather than staged.

The actor isn’t here to endorse, but to reflect. His identity aligns naturally with the message Nepa Rudraksha is offering: strength in stillness, clarity through faith, and modern life anchored in ancient values.

Core offerings

While Nepa Rudraksha offers a wide portfolio of spiritual tools, the focus remains on intention rather than inventory. A few core offerings include:

Siddha Mala – Designed for holistic mental, spiritual, and material alignment

7 Mukhi Rudra Bracelet – Linked to Shani balance, karmic cleansing, clarity, grounding, and protection

The Dhanveer Bracelet – Associated with peace, abundance, and harmony

Each product undergoes testing, certification, and ritual energising before reaching the customer. The aim is not to sell an object, but to provide a tool with meaning and context.

Evolving tradition for a global audience

Sukritya Khatiwada represents a rare profile: a spiritual scholar with digital fluency. His leadership has led to the creation of an exclusive members-only app for guided sadhana practice, and a global e-commerce platform that connects traditional seekers with verified Rudraksha tools, regardless of geography.

Appearing recently on The Ranveer Show podcast, Sukritya shared his vision of combining ancestral knowledge with modern systems. His approach remains rooted in humility and clarity, steering away from sensationalism while quietly building trust across borders.

As Nepa Rudraksha steps into this new chapter with Devgn by its side, the message is clear. This is not just about a brand or a celebrity. It’s about building something enduring—where legacy, belief, and modern life are no longer at odds, but in harmony.

