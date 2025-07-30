Key Takeaways NKure Therapeutics is pioneering affordable, off-the-shelf NK cell therapies for cancer in India.

Founded by industry veterans, the startup leverages decades of global research experience.

Incubated at C-CAMP, NKure is preparing for clinical trials across three different types of cancers.

In a country where the cost of advanced cancer care often puts it out of reach for many, NKure Therapeutics is ushering in a new era of hope. The Bengaluru-based biotech startup is on a mission to democratize access to immunotherapy using Natural Killer (NK) cells revolutionising how cancer is treated in India.

The Seed of a Revolution

The journey of NKure began with a powerful vision. Renowned immunologist Dr. Mahendra Rao started the company after decades of experience in academia and regulatory in the US. Subsequently, Lalit Pai joined as CEO from the clinical research industry where he had many years of experience and Dr. Renjitha Gopurappilly joined as Chief Scientific Officer with experience in the science behind immunotherapy and research. The goal? To bridge the stark gap in cancer treatment accessibility in India by pioneering Natural Killer (NK) cell-based therapies.

The inspiration stemmed from the team’s desire to bring cutting-edge cell and gene science to India, with a clear focus on building affordable therapies.

What NKure Stands For

The name "NKure" itself is a synthesis of science and purpose—"NK" for Natural Killer cells and "Cure" to underscore their goal. Founded in 2022 and based in Bengaluru, NKure aims to bring cell therapy to the masses, starting with allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell solutions that are both scalable and cost-effective.

Science Meets Scale

Current autologous treatments have been a game changer for patients and have been adopted in many countries, including. The therapy is very effective compared to the other options but given the nature of the treatment, the processes required for manufacturing are expensive and patient-specific.

NKure's approach uses healthy donor cells to create allogeneic therapies, allowing mass production and immediate availability, without compromising safety or efficacy of the therapy. This innovation reduces treatment costs and time, potentially transforming cancer care delivery.

What sets NKure apart is its ability to grow immune cells at scale and apply precision gene editing techniques. Their platform has already shown promising results, leading to patent filings in both India and the U.S.

Powered by People and Partnerships

NKure’s core leadership integrates scientific depth and operational expertise:

Dr. Mahendra Rao – Scientific Director, guiding vision and innovation

Renjitha Gopurappilly – CSO, leading R&D and translational science

Lalit Pai – CEO, steering strategy, partnerships, and execution

Supported by C-CAMP, a premier biotech incubator, NKure benefits from access to top-tier infrastructure and academic networks. This support has been crucial in advancing their research agenda.

Strategic Growth and Global Interest

The company recently partnered with CRISPR Therapeutics, a Swiss gene-editing pioneer, to co-develop next-gen therapies. This collaboration underscores NKure’s credibility and global relevance.

Backed by Endiya Partners, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, and other investors, NKure has completed preclinical studies and is preparing for clinical trials. The market opportunity is substantial: over 100,000 new cancer diagnoses occur annually in India, with numbers steadily rising.

Overcoming the Barriers

NKure's path has not been without hurdles. Raising funds for a high-risk, deep-tech domain was initially difficult. Additionally, building robust science in a nascent field requires unwavering commitment. Yet, the team remains steadfast, knowing that affordability and scalability are just as vital as scientific innovation.

Social Impact and Recognition

The company’s mission carries deep social significance. By democratizing access to life-saving therapies, NKure stands to impact thousands of lives.

Their work has been spotlighted in major publications like The Economic Times and BioSpectrum India, reflecting growing interest in their pioneering model.

For aspiring founders, Pai offers a clear message: "Solve a real problem, be prepared for the long game, and build with people who share your mission."

With a clear purpose, a science-driven team, and a scalable model, NKure Therapeutics is not just developing therapies—it’s building the future of cancer care in India.

A Platform for the Future

In the near term, NKure is focused on advancing its two lead products one in collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics, and another developed in-house. Long-term, the goal is to establish a global platform for accessible, off-the-shelf immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.