Paytm shares hit 52-week high as company swings to first quarterly profit

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of fintech firm ﻿Paytm﻿, touched their 52-week high at the market close on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its first-ever quarterly consolidated net profit.

The stock was up 1.64% at Rs 1,068.30 on the NSE at market close, following a stronger-than-expected June quarter performance.

Paytm posted a consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of Rs 122.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 838.9 crore in the same period last year. The turnaround was driven by robust growth in its payments and financial services segments, coupled with ongoing cost control efforts.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,917.5 crore, marking a 27.7% increase from Rs 1,501.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 31.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,158.9 crore from Rs 1,639.1 crore.

The company attributed the improved performance to higher device subscription revenue, improved loan disbursals through its platform, and operational efficiencies following restructuring measures taken earlier this year.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, in a note dated July 23, said it expects Paytm to become EBITDA-positive by FY26.

“We value PAYTM at Rs 1,025 based on 21x FY27E EBITDA, which corresponds to 6.8x FY27E sales. PAYTM is making steady progress toward profitability, underpinned by its strategic shift toward financial services and disciplined cost management,” it said.

It added that the fintech firm expects better retention in the soundbox segment amid increasing

features and offerings.