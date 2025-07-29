Lenskart files DRHP for IPO; to raise Rs 2,150 Cr via fresh issue

Omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 132.29 million shares.

According to the draft IPO documents filed with exchanges, Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal will sell up to 20.5 million equity shares, acquired at an average cost of Rs 18.60 per share.

Co-founder Neha Bansal, also a promoter, plans to offload up to 5.7 million shares at Rs 7.60 apiece. Other co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi will each sell up to 2.87 million shares, acquired at Rs 8.16 and Rs 8.11 respectively.

Among institutional investors, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited, a SoftBank entity, will sell up to 25.5 million shares, purchased at an average price of Rs 74.26.

Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius will offload up to 19.1 million shares at Rs 40.90 per share, while PI Opportunities Fund II will sell up to 8.7 million shares at Rs 24.14.

Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd plans to divest up to 7.9 million shares at Rs 97.75, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP will offload up to 7.36 million shares at Rs 74.99, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP is set to sell up to 6.66 million shares at an acquisition cost of Rs 105.92 per share.

The company has appointed Kotak Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, Avendus, Citi, Axis Capital and Intensive Fiscal as its book running lead managers.

Lenskart recently received shareholder approval to go public and converted into a public limited company earlier this year.