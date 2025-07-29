Razorpay joins the ranks of the world’s top fintech innovators for 2025

Digital payments unicorn Razorpay has been featured in the 2025 edition of the World’s Top Fintech Companies list, jointly curated by Statista and CNBC. This recognition makes the company stand out as one of only 13 Indian companies to make it to the global ranking, highlighting the company’s leadership not only in India but also on the international fintech map.

In a rigorous data-driven selection of over a thousand global fintech firms, only 300 companies made the final cut – with Razorpay securing its place in the Payments category.

Now in its third edition, the CNBC–Statista list honors fintech companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance across over 40 quantitative and qualitative indicators, including growth, technological innovation, scalability, customer focus, and market impact. Categories span a wide array of financial services—from digital assets and alternative lending to neobanking and insurance tech. Razorpay’s selection in the payments segment reflects its continued dominance in India’s digital transaction space.

“Being recognized among the World’s Top Fintech Innovators is an incredible milestone for us,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay. “This achievement reinstates the trust and support of our merchants, businesses, and startups who have been with us every step of the way. As a homegrown company, being featured on a global stage like this is not just a milestone for Razorpay; it’s a testament to the strength, resilience, and innovation of India’s fintech ecosystem. A hearty congratulations to all the other winners who have made it onto this list.”

Driving scale and trust in India’s digital economy

Razorpay currently processes an annualized Total Payment Volume (TPV) of over $180 billion, serving as a key pillar in India's digital payments processing space. Trusted by 105 of the country’s 119 unicorns, the company powers over 300 million end users and millions of businesses with seamless payment infrastructure, simplified financial operations, and tools that enable scale with speed.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay has grown from a payment gateway startup to a leading omnichannel payments and business banking platform, offering products ranging from payment collection and payouts to payroll, capital access, and tax automation.

Its investor roster includes marquee global names like Lightspeed, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Salesforce Ventures, and Mastercard, with a total funding of $741.5 million across Series A to F.

Fueling India’s trillion-dollar digital ambitions

As India charts its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy with a projected $7 trillion GDP by 2030, Razorpay has laid out an ambitious roadmap to contribute meaningfully to this growth. By 2030, Razorpay aims to contribute $900 billion to India’s $4 trillion digital payments (P2M) market, empowering businesses, driving fintech innovation, and advancing India’s digital economy on the global stage.

This vision goes beyond payment processing. Razorpay aims to deepen its reach among underserved MSMEs and Tier II, III cities; expand into international markets, particularly in Southeast Asia; build fintech products tailored to India’s evolving regulatory, tax, and compliance frameworks; and drive greater adoption of embedded finance.

Parallely, Razorpay continues to invest heavily in AI-powered fraud detection, real-time analytics, and compliance automation; ensuring businesses can innovate responsibly within a regulated environment.

Why Razorpay’s win matters

Razorpay’s recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a broader signal of India’s growing influence in the global fintech narrative. The company’s inclusion among only 13 Indian companies to feature in the list reflects a paradigm shift in how Indian fintech is leading from the front.

This recognition comes at a time when India is being hailed as one of the most fertile grounds for fintech innovation. Highlighting the sector’s transformative potential, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently called on fintech leaders to go beyond urban strongholds and address the vast, underserved markets in rural and agricultural India, not just as a social responsibility, but as a business opportunity to create new markets.

With a robust regulatory framework, a digitally savvy population, and a government focused on digital infrastructure, the country offers a unique environment for companies like Razorpay to build and scale impactfully. And the company is already rising to that challenge by redefining what it means to build for India and the world.