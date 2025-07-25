Retail investors show strong support as IndiQube IPO nears close

IndiQube Spaces Limited has seen robust investor participation as its Initial Public Offering (IPO) garnered an overall subscription of 4.79x on the final day (July 25). The IPO witnessed particularly strong demand from retail investors, who subscribed 10.66 times their allotted quota, bidding for 3.14 crore shares against 29.47 lakh shares offered, translating into a total application value of Rs 744.52 crore.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.16x, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 4.20x, with small NIIs (sNII) and big NIIs (bNII) subscribing 5.32x and 3.65x respectively. The employee category also saw healthy interest with 6.02x subscription.

In total, the company received bids for over 7.80 crore shares, against the offer size of 1.62 crore shares, raising a total of Rs 1,848.72 crore across categories. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 225 – Rs 237 per equity share, and the offer included a fresh issue of Rs 650 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 50 crore.

Earlier, IndiQube had raised Rs 314.32 crore from anchor investors, including marquee domestic mutual funds and global institutions.

With the issue closing today, the strong retail participation underscores growing investor confidence in the flexible workspace sector and IndiQube’s business model.