Shloka Solutions, a Bengaluru-headquartered digital marketing and app development company has announced the acquisition of Delhi-based creative agency Socially India, marking a significant step in its national expansion strategy.

Founded in 2018, Shloka Solutions has grown into a trusted partner for over 450 brands across India, the UAE, and the U.S. The company offers integrated services spanning branding, digital marketing, UI/UX, web and mobile app development, AI & AR and performance marketing.

Socially India, known for its viral campaigns, and culturally-resonant content, has built a strong presence in fashion, wellness, and lifestyle sectors. Its expertise in trend-driven social media and branding will enhance Shloka’s creative offerings, particularly in the North Indian market.

With this acquisition, the Delhi-based team of Socially India will now operate under the Shloka Solutions brand, ensuring quality delivery across all client engagements. The integration is expected to strengthen Shloka’s capabilities in delivering end-to-end digital solutions, combining strategy, creative, and technology under one roof.

Shreya Shetty, Founder and CEO of Shloka Solutions, said, “This is more than just a business move—it’s a fusion of creativity and technology. Socially India brings a unique understanding of cultural trends and social conversations, while Shloka’s tech-first approach empowers brands to grow in a measurable, innovative, and future-ready way. Together, we’re in a strong position to help businesses scale with creativity at their core.”

The move also aligns with Shloka’s broader vision of strengthening its national presence while expanding into international markets. The company plans to launch proprietary tech products, automation tools, and global partnerships as part of its next growth phase.

Existing clients of Socially India will gain access to Shloka’s expanded services suite and technical resources, while new clients in North India can expect enhanced support across branding, development, and digital transformation.

This collaboration also signifies the growing importance of building a national creative-tech ecosystem—one that combines the artistic pulse of Delhi with the digital engineering excellence of Bengaluru. Together, Shloka Solutions and Socially India are poised to redefine the digital landscape, driving innovative strategies that empower brands to reach new heights in today’s fast-evolving digital world.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.