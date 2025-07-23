Sikkim unveils India’s first digital nomad village in Yakten

In a first for India, the state of Sikkim has launched a dedicated digital nomad village in Yakten, a scenic hamlet located in the Pakyong district. The initiative, launched under the "Nomad Sikkim" pilot project, aims to transform the remote Himalayan village into a year-round destination for remote workers.

The project was formally inaugurated between 14 and 15 July 2025 in the presence of local MLA Pamin Lepcha, Pakyong District Collector Rohan Agawane, and representatives from the Sikkim Tourism Department and the social enterprise Sarvahitey, which is implementing the initiative in collaboration with the district administration.

A model village for remote work

Yakten has been outfitted with key digital infrastructure to support remote working, including high-speed broadband connections, 24/7 power backup, and homestays tailored to meet the needs of digital professionals. Eight eco-friendly homestays have been upgraded to provide reliable internet, ergonomic workspaces, and locally-sourced meals.

In addition to connectivity and accommodation, the village also benefits from improved water access under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Organisers said the village offers seamless Wi-Fi coverage and provisions for sustainable living, aimed at attracting domestic and international digital nomads seeking long-term stays in nature-friendly settings.

Economic development through rural tourism

The Nomad Sikkim initiative is designed to promote rural entrepreneurship and diversify the local economy by leveraging remote work and sustainable tourism. According to officials, the project aligns with Sikkim’s “One Family, One Entrepreneur” policy and is expected to significantly boost local livelihoods.

By promoting year-round digital tourism, the initiative hopes to offset Sikkim’s traditionally seasonal visitor influx, which peaks from April to October. Local homestay owners, who typically face low occupancy rates during off-peak months, now have the opportunity to earn a more stable income. Officials estimate a potential fivefold increase in household earnings through consistent long-term bookings.

Accessibility and future expansion

Located approximately 10 km from Pakyong Airport and 35 km from the state capital Gangtok, Yakten is accessible via upgraded road networks and is supported by partnerships with local transport operators. The village also offers cultural immersion experiences such as traditional performances, guided nature walks, and visits to nearby monasteries.

The project will be monitored over a three-year pilot phase to assess its economic, cultural, and environmental impact. If successful, the model could be replicated in other remote regions of Sikkim and potentially across similar geographies in India.

Yakten now serves as a blueprint for integrating digital connectivity with sustainable rural development—marking a new chapter in India’s efforts to support remote work ecosystems beyond urban centres.