Skill Darpan: Edtech Startup Skilling Rural India

Key Takeaways Skill Darpan is bridging India's skill gap by offering job-ready courses in regional languages.

The startup focuses on Tier 2 and 3 students, making education accessible and affordable.

Incubated under Startup Bihar, it has trained 5,000+ learners and gained national recognition.

In the heart of Bihar, a digital revolution is taking shape, not in English or code-switching jargon, but in Hindi and other regional languages. Skill Darpan, founded in January 2024 by Dayanand Kumar Mehta and Supriya Prabhat, is a rapidly growing edtech startup that aims to democratise access to job-ready skills for students from India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions.

A Personal Mission Rooted in Regional Reality

Born and raised in a Tier-3 region, Dayanand Kumar Mehta experienced firsthand the barriers posed by language and limited exposure to professional training. His journey—from studying mechanical engineering and earning an MBA in innovation to exploring India's education landscape—culminated in Skill Darpan.

"I wanted to create what I wished I had access to: professional skills in my own language," Mehta explains.

The name "Skill Darpan," meaning "Mirror of Skills," encapsulates the vision: helping learners see, shape, and sharpen their potential.

Building from the Ground Up

Headquartered in Patna, Skill Darpan was incubated with support from Startup Bihar Seed Fund, Atal Incubation Centre, CIMP's B.HUB, and CEPET Hajipur. These institutions provided crucial early-stage support, including funding, infrastructure, mentorship, and access to networks.

With a compact but passionate team, Mehta and Prabhat lead content, operations, and strategy, supported by contributors across tech, outreach, and mentorship. Their hiring philosophy? Empathy for learners and fluency in local languages.

Solving the Vernacular Skills Gap

India's non-urban learners often lack access to practical, job-oriented education, especially in their native tongue. Skill Darpan tackles this with:

Affordable courses priced between Rs 999 and Rs 2999

In-demand tech skills like MERN Stack, Data Analytics, AutoCAD, and CATIA

Instruction and mentorship in Hindi and regional dialects

Internship and placement assistance

Their grassroots outreach and vernacular-first model distinguish them from larger players like SkillLync and Simplilearn.

A Growing Impact

Since its inception, Skill Darpan has trained over 5,000 students, signed MOUs with 20+ engineering colleges, and earned visibility through features on DD Jharkhand and Lallantop News. The platform also partners with AICTE's Internship Portal, reinforcing its credibility.

Their target market is vast: over 90% of India’s student population resides outside major metros. By focusing on digital-first, scalable content, the team aims to tap into this multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

Revenue and Growth Strategy

Skill Darpan currently earns through direct course fees, with plans to introduce EMI-based subscriptions. They also foresee revenue from corporate training partnerships. Their user acquisition relies on digital marketing, campus workshops, and community-driven growth via WhatsApp groups and alumni referrals.

Lessons in Building for Bharat

Early-stage struggles ranged from low digital literacy to trust-building in rural markets. Yet, by designing with regional culture in mind and emphasising value over scale, Skill Darpan has built a loyal and growing base.

"Start with a real problem," Mehta advises aspiring entrepreneurs. "Stay close to your users, especially those who've long been underserved." Skill Darpan isn't just another edtech venture—it's a movement to equip India's emerging youth with the tools to thrive, one vernacular course at a time.

Looking Ahead

The short-term roadmap includes expanding to new states, adding healthcare and MSME-focused programs, and launching a Skill Darpan job marketplace. The long-term goal is ambitious yet focused: empowering over a million learners and cementing Skill Darpan's position as a regional education powerhouse.