Tata Digital trims losses by 31% in FY25; Croma, 1MG biggest contributors to top-line

Tata Digital, which houses grocery store BigBasket, medical store Tata 1mg, electric store Croma, and ecommerce company Tata CliQ, among others, narrowed its losses to Rs 828 crore in FY25, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report.

The subsidiary had reported a loss of Rs 1,200.82 in the previous year.

However, the omnichannel arm also recorded a slow revenue growth during the period. In FY25, the company reported a 30% rise in its turnover to Rs 547 crore. In comparison, its FY24 revenue was a 2X jump in revenue to Rs 420.51 crore over the previous fiscal year.

While brands like Tata 1mg, Croma, and Tata Cliq saw a rise in revenues, BigBasket stuck out as a sore thumb as the brand continues to face intense competition from its quick commerce counterparts, such as Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato-owned Blinkit.

In FY25, BigBasket’s B2B entity, Supermarket Grocery, despite managing to narrow its losses by 20% to Rs 102 crore, reported a 7% decline in revenue to Rs 2,227 crore.

YourStory had previously reported how the company is looking to adopt the 10-minute food delivery service model under BBNow.

Despite a downtick in BigBasket, Tata’s Infiniti Retail, which operates Crom, posted a revenue of Rs 19,064 crore—emerging as the biggest revenue generator amongst all Tata Digital brands. However, the company also saw its net losses increase by 11% to Rs 1,091 crore.

Tata 1mg’s revenue shot up 36% during FY25 to Rs 376 crore, and its net profit grew 3X to Rs 65 crore as it reaps in benefit from rising demand for convenient delivery of medicines to homes.

Meanwhile, Tata Cliq—operated by Tata Unicstore—reported a 19% increase in turnover for the period to Rs 294 crore, while narrowing its losses by 20% to Rs 314 crore.

During the year, Tata Sons also infused an additional Rs 1,965 crore into Tata Digital, up 11%, bringing its total equity commitment to Rs 19,097 crore.