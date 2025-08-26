Apple said on Tuesday it will open a new retail store in Pune on September 4, expanding its presence in India.

The announcement comes just days after Apple revealed plans to launch another store in Bengaluru on September 2.

"Apple today announced it will open doors to its first store in Pune - Apple Koregaon Park - on September 4," it said in a statement.

At Apple Hebbal (upcoming Bengaluru store) and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple's latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members, including Specialists, Creatives, and dedicated Business teams.

Customers will also be able to attend 'Today at Apple' sessions at these new store locations.

"Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives," it said.

Apple recorded double-digit growth in iPhone sales in India, setting a new revenue record for June in the country. The surge contributed to the tech giant’s strongest global quarterly performance in 14 quarters, driven primarily by surging iPhone demand.

Although Apple’s sales in India span multiple channels, the company has made no secret of its growing focus on retail in the country. In April 2023, Apple opened its first two flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai, marking a major milestone in its India strategy.

It plans to expand further with four stores in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. “In retail, we continue to find opportunities in emerging markets to connect with even more customers… We couldn’t be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the earnings call.

Apple India has signed a 10-year lease for about 2.7 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru, with a starting monthly rent of Rs 6.3 crore, data from analytics firm Propstack shows.

The iPhone maker, which emerged as India’s largest mobile phone exporter with shipments worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY25, has leased multiple floors along with parking facilities from real estate developer Embassy Group.

Over the lease term, Apple is expected to spend more than Rs 1,000 crore on rent, parking, and maintenance charges, according to Propstack, which reviewed the registered documents of the deal.

(With inputs from PTI)