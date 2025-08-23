AI roadmap, automation, GCC: All that happened at DevSparks2025 Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad hosted the DevSparks summit—YourStory's flagship event for the developer community—for the second year in a row to much fanfare, registering over 500 participants.

This year, the conversations were all about artificial intelligence (AI), which has become the flavour of every major tech conference, with distinguished speakers from equally distinguished companies like NVIDIA, Google, and AWS talking about how the technology is disrupting the developer community.

DevSparks 2025 saw a very enthusiastic response from young developers, who were keen to not just understand the wide-ranging implications of AI, but also to deliberate on the future roadmap of the technology.

The summit hosted an open session along with two closed-door sessions.

The ball was set rolling by Madhu Shekar, Customer CTO, Google Cloud, who captured the essence of AI development. "The minute you expose humans to agents, we raise the bar,” he said in a chat.

Today, AI agents have become the conversation across boardrooms and are being implemented by enterprises at scale. Speakers at the summit spoke in unison that the reach of these agents will only get wider.

The summit saw 10-plus sessions devoted towards AI and its different facets. The note from the speakers to the developers was to think big and see what they can exponentially build through AI.

Raja S P, Head of Developer Acceleration, AWS said, “Where is that paradigm leap? Where is the 20X velocity, the 40X velocity? How do we get that right?” He called upon the developers to co-plan along with AI to build as well as validate.

AI is not limited to automating software services, as automation in hardware devices has also become important too. Mohan Rao Goli, CVP and MD, Samsung R&D Institute India - Bengaluru, highlighted how Samsung is opening its ecosystem to developers by empowering them to create next-gen AI experiences on Galaxy devices.

Today, there is a lot of buzz around AI, which could possibly lead to certain unnecessary expectations. Kanika Gupta, Solutions Architect at Redis, emphasised that companies need to move beyond the hype and make it faster, more reliable, accurate, and cost-effective. “AI is not a buzzword anymore. It’s about organisations implementing it at scale,” she remarked.

The future looks remarkably bright with AI, with multiple AI agents joining hands to perform a single task, but the roadmap is certainly different. Jigar Halani, Director of Solution Architect and Engg at NVIDIA, was of the view that the days of AI super agents are not far away, where multiple functions will be performed from one platform.

The speakers at DevSparks 2025 spoke about collaboration and expanding this ecosystem. With the rapid pace at which AI technology is growing, it is not possible for a single company to come up with all the innovations, and that's where developers play a key role.

This was highlighted in the panel discussion by industry experts from the GCC ecosystem. Global Capability Centres are one of the important pillars of nurturing the developer community, and more importantly, they are directly responsible for a positive outcome to customers. Sri Lakshmi Tadepalli, VP IT, FedEx, highlighted that the focus should be on applying AI to solve real problems.

“Customer expectations are growing and that means we must run our business more efficiently while keeping costs lower,” she remarked.

DevSparks Hyderabad 2025 concluded on a vibrant note as the young developers were enthused about AI, and leaders found it equally enriching in sharing their experiences as well as knowledge.