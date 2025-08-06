A perfect fit: When Alamode by Akanksha partnered with Myntra Rising Stars

The D2C fashion industry is a crowded space — and with good reason. Ecommerce and AI-powered technologies have enabled emerging businesses to shoot for the stars, and social media has opened doors to new audiences.

Fashion is thriving in the D2C era. Media reports in 2024 suggested that the D2C fashion industry will account for 43% of the $100 billion market opportunity by 2025.

Bolstering the stratospheric rise of D2C fashion brands is ecommerce giant Myntra through its Myntra Rising Stars program. Started in 2023, this comprehensive program is dedicated to strengthening the D2C ecosystem in India, across fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

“The Myntra Rising Stars program serves as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to nurture and uplift both Made in India brands and D2C entrepreneurs, with a significant focus on accelerating the growth of those in the apparel and accessories categories. We provide these brands with dedicated account management for expert guidance, empower them with valuable consumer insights for data-driven decisions, and crucially, amplify their visibility through prominent placements on our platform”, says Maneesh K Dubey, Vice President, Category Management, Myntra.

Alamode by Akanksha is one of these brands. Founded in 2016, this bootstrapped fashion brand was founded by brother-sister duo Akanksha and Jayant Sethi. They embarked on their journey with one laptop, self-belief, and a vision to make premium clothing accessible to Indian women, the Sethis embarked on their journey to shake fashion’s foundations to the core.

Alamode by Akanksha stands out on account of “personal, high-quality touch”. Without any external investment, the Sethis navigated the D2C fashion industry, armed with the knowledge of what women want from fashion.

Honoring the styles, sizes and spirit of Indian women

At Alamode by Akanksha, the mission is clear: creating clothes that flatter unique body shapes and catering to the unique personalities of Indian women, all while maintaining a high standard of quality and design. How do they manage this tricky balance? By listening and learning from women across the country.

“Fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s a way to express who you are. That’s why we create versatile collections that speak to every woman, whether she’s looking for a bold party dress, an effortlessly chic co-ord, or a flattering silhouette that makes her feel confident,” says Co-founder Akanksha Sethi.

She adds that the brand listens closely to customers, studies real body types, and constantly innovates to ensure fashion-forward and inclusive designs. “Alamode is about celebrating individuality while staying true to our signature aesthetic.”

Myntra rising stars: a natural fit

Myntra’s Rising Stars gives brands the platform to expand their customer base and scale with ease. It offers crucial support in terms of brand building, cost optimisation, and account management services. The platform also allows brands access to fresh insights into emerging trends and evolving preferences.

“Myntra has over 70 million monthly active customers, coming from the deepest corners of the country. Our advanced technology and deep understanding of consumer behavior enable brands to effectively strengthen their presence and expand their customer base. By offering optimized cost structures and dedicated support, the MRS program provides a significant thrust to made-in-India brands while giving them the leverage of Myntra's infrastructure, expertise, and reach to transform their vision into thriving businesses and reach their full potential on our platform”, says Dubey.

A long-time admirer of Myntra’s impact on India’s fashion landscape, Alamode by Akanksha determined that MRS was a natural fit. The company’s reasons for joining went beyond Myntra’s stature in the fashion industry; they focused on resources and partnership the Myntra Rising Stars program offers along with the exceptional customer experience.

“The opportunity to grow alongside Myntra’s expertise and customer base was something we couldn’t pass up, and it’s been a pivotal step in our journey”, says Jayant Sethi.

The program has been a game changer for Alamode by Akanksha. “It gave us access to a much larger audience while also providing valuable mentorship and insights that helped us refine our strategies,” Akanksha says. From managing the demand to understanding data-driven customer behavior, the program has helped the brand scale in a smart and sustainable way.

Building something that lasts

Founding a D2C company is no easy feat. High customer acquisition costs, unpredictable growth models, product distribution challenges, difficulty scaling and providing a seamless and consistent experience can stop an ambitious founder in their tracks.

Jayant says scaling a brand is impossible without creating a brand that is built to last. “One piece of advice I always give to young founders: don’t ignore the power of data. Understanding what your customers want, what’s working, and what’s not can make or break your business,” he says, adding that while trends are important, building a brand with authenticity makes it sustainable.

Founding a company can be even more challenging for women. Gender bias and entrenched patriarchy in business are significant obstacles to growth. The D2C landscape, however, has proved to be a haven for women entrepreneurs. According to a YourStory report titled ‘The State of Women Entrepreneurship in India 2023’, women founders closed 45 out of 174 deals and emerged as key drivers of the sectors, as buyers and sellers.

Akanksha offers more encouragement to women founders in the D2C fashion industry. “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to trust your vision but stay adaptable. The fashion industry moves fast, and you have to evolve constantly,” she says.

Her advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs is simple: start where you are with what you have. “You don’t need massive funding to build a brand—just a strong product, a deep understanding of your audience, and the drive to keep learning. The digital world has opened doors like never before, and if you have a unique voice, you can carve your space in it,” she says.

What’s next for Alamode by Akanksha?

The co-founders say 2025 is the year of bold self-expression and comfort-driven fashion. From bringing bold flair to everyday basics to reviving the ribbed tops and chokers of the Y2K aesthetic, Alamode ensures that it stays up-to-date and evolves with fashion trends. The founders are also incorporating statement co-ords (matching sets) and sustainable fashion into their collections.

In 2025, the brand is gearing up for big things. “We’re expanding our collections with more premium, international-inspired designs while keeping them accessible for customers. We’re also working on some amazing collaborations and influencer-driven campaigns,” Jayant says.