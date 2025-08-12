Ather Energy sets up over 430 fast chargers across 38 Tamil Nadu cities

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has achieved a milestone by establishing over 430 fast charging points in Tamil Nadu, aimed at promoting EV adoption through convenient charging access to customers.

The company has set up the Ather Grid fast charging points across 38 cities of the state. Besides, Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS) have also been established in 50 places. The LECCS facility developed by Ather, is open for industry-wide adoption and allows different brands of light electric vehicles to use the same charging facilities.

Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said Tamil Nadu has been one of the earliest markets ever since we entered the State in 2019. The company has been investing in building a reliable charging network, he said.

"Charging has often been seen as one of the key barriers, and it is something we have focused on solving from day one. Crossing 400 fast chargers in Tamil Nadu is a reflection of that commitment," he said in a company statement on Tuesday.

"As our retail footprint grows, the charging network will continue to scale alongside it, making EV ownership truly seamless," he added.

In Tamil Nadu, as of June 30, 2025 the company has 44 Experience Centres and 42 services centres.

Across India, Ather operates over 3,300 Ather grid fast charging points, the company said.