Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy unveiled its new EL platform, which is expected to drive the company’s next line of products, including multiple types of scooters.

According to co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, the company’s existing models—Ather 450 and Rizta—will continue to be built on the firm’s existing platform with the new EL platform spearheading its upcoming line of scooters.

“The cost of the EL platform products is expected to be lower than the current architectures. However, this depends on the exact product, battery size, and build,” Mehta said during a press briefing at the third edition of Ather Community Day.

The reduced cost is largely due to the new platform’s simple architecture and reduced component count, which enables 15% faster assembly and also makes way for up to 2X faster periodic services and increases the scooter’s service interval to up to 10,000 km.

However, a downside is that if the vehicle’s frame gets damaged in a major accident, the entire frame would need to be replaced. “That's a slight downside of it. But the upside is that the frame is cheaper. Even though you might have to change the entire frame, and that's usually in the case of a very bad accident. Typically, frames don't break that often in a small accident,” co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain said, on the sidelines of the event.

Additionally, the EL platform comes with advanced electronic braking systems (AEBS), integration of an onboard charger with a motor controller through a charge drive controller, eliminating the need for customers to carry their portable chargers.

Ather EL01 concept built on the new EL platform

AtherStack 7.0 adds pothole detection, voice assistant

The Rizta-maker also released AtherStack 7.0. The new tech stack will include a voice assistant enabled through Ather’s smart helmet series, Halo.

AtherStack 7.0 can proactively alert riders to share live location when travelling late at night, update them on tyre pressure, and other features.

It also comes with strengthened vehicle security enabling features such as ParkSafe, which builds on the theft and tow alerts launched in 2021, and LockSafe, which will allow its users to remotely immobilise the scooter directly from the app. Additionally, the stack also includes new remote-control features which allow owners to start or stop charging the scooter and even shut down the vehicle directly from the app.

Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta showcases new features under AtherStack 7.0

Additionally, riders can now also get alerts on speed bumps and potholes in major cities while driving with the Halo helmet, alerting them through its voice assistant feature.

This new update will roll out as an over-the-air (OTA) update over the coming month and is backwards compatible with Rizta Z and Ather 450X up to Gen 3 scooters.

Ather showcases concept moto-scooter Redux

The EV-maker also showcased a concept moto-scooter, Redux, that has been designed with an ‘inside out’ approach, combining the nimbleness of a scooter with the dynamics of a motorcycle.

It introduces adaptive ride dynamics, posture-based transformation from scooter to sport bike, and Morph-UI, a HMI (human-machine interface) that transforms based on riding context to adapt to the rider’s intent.

However, the company’s executives stressed that the vehicle is currently only a concept. “So the point of a concept maker like this and experiences followed like this is also to collect their feedback. What is it that people recall? What is it that is giving people a rush? What is the feedback? So we will work on this,” Mehta said.

Rizta gets touchscreen update

Ather also announced a major update to Rizta, the company’s family scooter that contributes to a major chunk of the company’s sales. All existing customers of Rizta Z will now receive an OTA update that activates full touchscreen functionality, made possible by the hardware that was already built into the scooter.

The update will also introduce a refreshed user interface and a new eco mode, which will give riders the ability to balance performance with range.

Along with Rizta’s updates, the company has also updated the 2025 Ather 450 Apex with Infinite Cruise, which comes with an advanced cruise control system that is specifically designed for Indian riding conditions, which includes CityCruise, Hill Control, and Crawl Control.

Additionally, the company’s fast-charging experience has just become faster with the new 6 kW charger, which can add up to 30 km of range in just 10 minutes. Select Ather fast chargers will also come with a built-in inflator to tackle low pressure and increase the vehicle’s range.