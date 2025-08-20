Gaming bodies call for government intervention amidst blanket ban on real money games

The All India Gaming Federation, E-Gaming Federation, and Federation of India Fantasy Sports have written to the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, seeking his intervention in the proposed online gaming bill that looks to ban real-money games in the country.

“A blanket prohibition would strike a death knell for this legitimate, job-creating industry, and would cause serious harm to Indian users and citizens,” said the joint letter from the three online gaming bodies, which represent a majority of players in the sector.

The letter comes after the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on Tuesday. The bill seeks a blanket ban on real-money games in the country.

According to the gaming bodies, the online skill gaming segment has an enterprise valuation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and over Rs 31,000 crore in revenue, and pays over Rs 20,000 crores in annual direct and indirect taxes.

The gaming bodies argue that the bill, if passed, would drive crores of players to turn to illegal networks, offshore gambling websites, and fly-by-night operators who function without consumer protection, without paying any taxes to the government.

The industry bodies have sought a meeting with the minister to discuss how the bill would impact the sector.

Meanwhile, the E-gamers and Players Welfare Association (EPWA) have sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s office seeking a distinction between games of skill and games of chance.

The letter noted that players would be deprived of their livelihood as they earn income through tournaments, streaming, and sponsorships, among other streams.

Additionally, the association said that games like chess, poker, and fantasy sports require strategy, focus, and skill, and not luck.

EPWA observed that the blanket ban could result in users turning to unregulated offshore operators that offer no user protection and pose national security threats.

The new bill proposes a complete prohibition of online money-based games, whether they are based on skill or chance. It notes that any form of game where a user stakes money with the expectation to win—such as fantasy sports, digital rummy, or e-poker—will come under this ban. According to the bill, parties facilitating real-money games can face imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

Real-money gaming companies in India include WinZO, MPL, and Games 24X7.

The latest move by the government reflects its endeavour to address the concerns of addiction and financial distress associated with real-money games.