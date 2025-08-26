Baby care quick commerce startup Peeko raises $3.2M led by Stellaris Venture Partners

Baby care-focused quick commerce platform Peeko raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, as the startup aims to become the go-to destination for young parents navigating the chaotic baby products market.

Founded earlier this year by IIT alumni Chetan Sharma (ex-Leap), Vivek Khetan (ex-OYO), and Abhijit Gairola (ex-Leap), Peeko is positioning itself as a quick commerce brand promising delivery in under 60 minutes, a try-and-buy model, and instant returns—features that founders say address the frustrations of catalogue fatigue, unreliable quality, and slow fulfillment that parents often face.

Other backers in the round include Maninder Gulati (former OYO), Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal (Titan Capital), Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Nitin Gupta (Uni), and Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures), the company said on Tuesday.

“Parents today lack a convenient, reliable solution for their baby care needs. They often have to step out for purchases or wait days for online deliveries, only to face issues with fit, returns, and refunds,” said Chetan Sharma, Co-founder of Peeko. “We are building a brand that parents can trust and love, every single time.”

The funding will be channelled into improving Peeko’s product experience, expanding its curated catalogue across apparel, toys, baby gear, and consumables, and building a cross-functional team. The company also plans to leverage AI-based recommendations to personalise shopping experiences for parents.

Over the next 12–18 months, Peeko plans to scale operations in Bengaluru through new dark stores, pilot launches in other metros, and partnerships with both emerging and established baby care brands. Its website, Peekonow, is already live, and the startup is preparing to roll out its mobile app in September.

The baby care and kids’ products market in India—while large and profitable—remains highly fragmented and dominated by offline sales. “Quick commerce presents an opportunity to combine offline reliability with online convenience for time-constrained parents,” said Mayank Jain, Principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, adding that Peeko has the potential to reimagine the category.