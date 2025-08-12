Bengaluru startup Launch lets you build websites with plain English prompts

In a world where web development often acts as a barrier between ideas and execution, Launch wants to change the game. Founded by Prakash Sanker, the startup lets users build fully functional websites simply by typing in plain English. “We’re not just generating front-end templates,” says founder Sanker, who previously has worked with large language models (LLM) in cybersecurity. “We’ve built an AI agent that actually generates usable, production-grade code—backend and all,” he tells YourStory.

The idea for the product was conceived in 2022 and stayed in stealth mode while being developed and refined. It was finally launched in June 2025 after a pivot and final product readiness.

Sanker’s frustration with slow, expensive, and fragmented app development fuelled the idea. In his previous ventures and consulting work, even basic MVPs could take months and required coordinating multiple teams. Most no-code tools, he found, were either too basic for production-grade apps or too complex for non-developers.

The turning point came when a supposedly one-week tool took three months and cost several lakh rupees to build. Determined to compress weeks of work into minutes without compromising on quality or scalability, Sanker started building Launch.

A Stanford graduate and former Palantir engineer, Sanker previously led data analytics firm Xelp’s NSE and BSE listings as its CTO. He also founded mental health platform Think Freely.

At Launch, he is focused on removing the common roadblocks in early-stage product development—offering natural language workflows, smooth integrations, and real human support.

What Launch offers?

Launch is a full-stack AI development platform for building web-based applications such as websites, web apps, and progressive web apps (PWAs).

For example, if a personal trainer wants to create a website, they only need to put a prompt on the lines of: “I want a website to onboard clients, create training plans, have user login and payment integration.”

At its core, Launch uses LLMs to translate such natural language prompts into functional web applications. Its proprietary AI system interprets user inputs and outputs and generates production-grade codes and working software. The backend runs on Node.js, with a front-end based on React JavaScript library.

The platform has already onboarded more than 2,000 early adopters in over 10 countries. According to the team, in one case, a beta user launched a full-featured ecommerce website on Launch in under seven hours, achieving over 1,200 transactions within the first week.

According to the startup, beta users have reported an average of 50-60% faster time-to-market and 40-50% cost savings. Several web applications built on the platform have supported up to 10,000 concurrent users, the company adds.

“Our goal is to remove coding as a barrier,” the founder explains. “We want anyone in India—or anywhere in the world—to be able to build and launch a digital business, no matter their technical background,” says Sanker.

Business model

The Bengaluru-based startup is currently bootstrapped, funded by the founder’s personal savings, invested over three years of intensive product development and iteration.

Launch follows a modular pricing model. A free tier offers four messages per month, which is ideal for solo developers and early-stage experiments. “Messages” refers to the number of interactions a user can have with the AI. These are essentially natural language prompts, or plain English commands such as “Build me a website for a travel agency” or “Create a landing page for my course.”

For regular usage, the Pro plan costs $20 per month and includes 100 messages, with the added benefit that unused messages roll over to the next month.

Beyond that, it offers Copilot, an on-demand AI-plus-human debugging assistant.

“Available on top of any plan, Copilot enhances the development experience with smarter AI context handling, faster code generation, and real-time human support when developers hit roadblocks,” says Sanker.

Also Read FincFriends secures Rs 41 Cr debt funding to expand lending

Copilot’s pricing adapts to usage and is transparently displayed in each user’s dashboard, making it easy to scale as projects grow.

The startup, which competes with players like Lovable.dev, Bolt.new, Bubble.io, and Flutterflow.ai, says no other platform currently offers a full-stack AI web development experience mixed with human support.

The global web development market was valued at $70.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to nearly double to $141.49 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.03% between 2025 to 2033.

“No other platform in the space currently offers both a full-stack AI development experience and the equivalent of a senior engineer in your corner,” says Sanker.

“We’re one of the few players offering real support. A lot of founders need guidance while building, and we want to be there for them,” he adds.

Speaking about challenges, Sanker says, “Building Launch involved navigating multiple challenges—from balancing deep tech development with limited resources to bootstrapping while maintaining product depth and autonomy. One of the toughest hurdles was earning the trust of early users, especially when offering a product that promises to automate website and app creation. Additionally, the team had to differentiate itself in a crowded no-code market by delivering a solution that’s not just easy to use but also smarter and truly AI-driven.”

Growth and the road ahead

In just a few weeks of launch, the platform has started gaining paying customers—mostly B2C founders and solopreneurs in India and the US.

“The platform has 10,000+ users as of now, including early adopters, indie developers, and small businesses. We are seeing steady organic growth post-launch,” says the founder.

Launch is currently in advanced discussions for a funding round, with more details expected to be announced soon.

With a team of 10 employees, the company aims to scale operations, grow its user base, and achieve a higher net promoter score over the next six months, says Sanker.

Made in India, built for the world

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications will use low-code or no-code platforms, up from less than 25% in 2020.

More than just a product story, Launch sees itself as part of a larger mission: proving that world-class AI products can be built from India.

“There’s a lot of noise around AI globally, but India hasn’t yet produced a breakout product in the space. We want to change that,” says the founder. “Typing in English and getting a fully functional product feels magical. We want to bring that magic to everyday entrepreneurs—and do it from India.”