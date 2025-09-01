For years, banks, NBFCs, and fintechs have been dependent on call centres and interactive voice response (IVR) systems for customer interactions. However, it comes with its own limitations—high operational costs, scalability challenges, inconsistent customer experiences, and difficulties in handling language diversity and compliance requirements—issues particularly significant in India.

AI voice agents, while they are emerging globally, are not tailored to the compliance-heavy environment of financial services, especially in the BFSI sector, where voice conversation is essential for loan collections, policy renewals, KYC verification, etc.

Bengaluru startup Posibl AI is addressing this gap by building AI voice agents for the BFSI sector, focusing on lead generation, lead qualification, and lead enrichment. The startup was founded in April 2025 by Suman Gandham and has six team members, including the founder.

“We are developing AI-powered voice agents specifically for the BFSI sector, aiming to replace outdated call centres and IVR systems with intelligent, compliance-ready automation,” say Gandham, Founder and CEO of Posibl AI, in an interaction with YourStory.

The ‘Eureka’ moment

Gandham is no stranger to the BFSI sector. A serial entrepreneur, he has spent two decades building products in fintech and telecom, including Finin, one of India’s first mobile-first neobanks, which was acquired by Open Financial Technologies in 2023. Post-acquisition, Gandham joined Open as VP of Strategy and New Initiatives before he moved on to his next venture.

“The experience at Finin showed me how critical customer communication is for financial institutions. Even the most digital-first BFSI players depend on voice for collections, KYC, and dispute resolution. But the current system—human call centres and IVRs—doesn’t scale and is prone to inefficiencies,” he says.

His background in telecom and AI sparked the idea for Posibl AI: What if we could replace repetitive, transactional voice conversations with intelligent, multilingual AI agents, while keeping compliance at the core?

What does it solve?

Posibl’s AI-powered voice agents are built to manage high-volume, regulation-sensitive conversations across critical banking processes, such as lead generation and qualification, account opening and KYC verification, customer support, loan collections, and even claims or policy renewals.

What sets the Bengaluru startup apart is its ability to operate in multiple Indian languages with dialect-level nuance, maintain context through an integrated memory layer, while adhering to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and industry compliance standards. At present, it operates in six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

“The platform is designed to be use-case agnostic within BFSI, supporting workflows across lending, insurance, and banking operations. Early pilots have shown promising results, with up to 40% higher customer engagement compared to traditional call centre methods,” Gandham explains.

The AI voice agents also feature built-in sentiment analysis to gauge intent and customer experience. “Our goal is not just to automate calls but to deliver outcome-driven conversations that improve efficiency while building trust,” he says.

The B2B startup operates on a usage-based pricing model, charging per minute of agent interaction. Over time, it plans to transition towards an enterprise, on-premise model where pricing is tied to outcomes—such as conversions or collections—rather than call duration. It competes with players like Convin, Gnani.ai, and Ringg AI.

According to a recent report by Motilal Oswal, as of 2025, the market capitalisation of India’s BFSI sector is about $11 trillion, growing at a CAGR of around 22% over two decades.

What’s 'Posibl' in the future?

The bootstrapped startup is actively in discussions with multiple investors to raise its first institutional funding round for product development, regulatory certifications, and large-scale pilots.

With 15 paying customers, Posibl AI’s immediate focus is on scaling its commercial deployments by converting current pilot projects into full-scale roll-outs across BFSI segments, including lending, insurance, and banking.

On the product front, the roadmap involves strengthening compliance automation—particularly around RBI and AI governance norms—while deepening CRM and ERP integrations and expanding language and dialect coverage for better accessibility.

In the long term, the company aims to position itself as a regional leader in ethical, voice-first AI for financial services, driving cost efficiency, trust, and enhanced customer experience across India and, eventually, other Asia-Pacific markets.